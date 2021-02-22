Brompton Funds Announces Upcoming Live Webinar Toronto Stock Exchange: TLF-UN





TORONTO, February 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – (TSX: TLF, TLF.U) Brompton Funds invites investors and investment advisers to join a live webinar, Tech in 2021: Overbought or Overlooked? The webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST. Interested investors and advisers can register for the webinar via the link below: Technology in 2021: overbought or overlooked? Portfolio manager Michael Clare and senior investment analyst Varun Choyah to provide insight into what has been done Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (TLF) Canada’s # 1 actively managed ETF for 5 years1and share their strategy ahead of the second quarter of 2021. The webinar will conclude with a live question-and-answer session. Participants are encouraged to submit questions to the panelists at [email protected] prior to the date of the event. TLF provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of equity securities of global technology companies, providing the potential for capital appreciation and the possibility of enhanced distributions and higher risk-adjusted returns through an active sales program of covered purchase options. The Fund has a current distribution of $ 0.80 per unit per year, which represents a cash distribution rate of 4.0% based on the closing price on February 18, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. TLF also offers a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) which offers unitholders the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission-free, and enjoy the benefits of compound growth. About the Brompton funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is a seasoned investment fund manager providing income-oriented investment solutions including TSX-traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For more information, please contact your Investment Advisor, call Bromptons Investor Relations Line at 416-642-6000 (toll free 1-866-642-6001), email info @ bromptongroup. com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com. Annual compound returns (2) 1 year 3 years 5 years Since

Creation

PHONE Since

Creation

TLF.U Tech Leaders Income ETF (CAD Hedged) 35.3% 21.7% 25.4% 14.3% ETF Tech Leaders Income (USD) 38.1% – – – 36.5% 1)Source: Morningstar Direct. Based on 5-year total return as at January 31, 2021. TLF: Absolute ranking among 136 non-index ETFs in Canada with a performance history of at least 5 years. Rankings viewed in February 18, 2021. Performance and rankings are subject to change daily. 2021 Morningstar. All rights reserved. The information contained in this document: (I) is owned by Morningstar and / or its content providers; (ii) may not be copied or distributed; and (iii) is not guaranteed to be accurate, Completed or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses resulting from the use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. 2)Returns are for periods ended January 31, 2021 and are not audited. TLF Creation date May 20, 2011. TLF.U Creation date August 8, 2019. The table shows the ETFs compound return for each period shown. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses can all be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. The rates of return shown are historical annual compound total returns, including changes in the value of the units and the reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account any sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or fees. income tax payable by any security holder which would have reduced returns. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and other matters identified in public documents relating to TLF, TLF’s future outlook and expected events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance of TLF. TLF. In some cases, forward-looking information may be identified by terms such as may, will, should, expect, plan, anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, predict, potential, continue or other similar expressions relating to questions that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from this forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

