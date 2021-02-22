Anticipating the resurgence of travel, TSA begins a sharp increase in hiring

The Transportation Safety Administration expects a massive increase in hiring in the coming months to reverse a recent downward trend in membership, the Biden administration said.

TSA is looking to fill 6,000 transportation safety bureau positions by this summer, which would mark an increase of about 12% of that workforce. The agency said the hiring would come in anticipation of increased travel demand, specifically highlighting the increasing availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. The summer months typically see an increase in the number of people passing through US airports.

As the pandemic decimated the airline industry, Americans slowly began to board flights at a higher rate. Nearly a million people passed through TSA checkpoints on average last week, up from the low of less than 100,000 in April. The increase in the number of vehicles still accounted for less than half of the traffic in the same period in previous years.

TSA plans to recruit nationally and distribute its hires among 430 airports. The Trump administration has sought to restrict the TSA’s hiring in its most recent budget, but Congress blocked that effort in its FY2021 funding omnibus bill and instead provided funding for more than staff. The agency said it will use targeted recruitment and virtual job fairs to recruit full-time and part-time screening officers.

TSOs are a critical frontline defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transport system, said Melanie Harvey, Acting Assistant Executive Administrator for TSA Security Operations. We plan to screen more travelers on a regular basis through the summer months and will need additional agents to support our critical mission.

The TSA has seen its testing staff drop by several thousand since the start of the pandemic, in part due to directed efforts to cap staffing due to declining requests. In many airports, the TSOs only worked two days a week or even two days every two weeks. Thousands of TSA controllers have stayed home during the pandemic after agency administrator David Pekoske told regional leaders to approve ‘weather and safety leave’ for anyone who felt uncomfortable coming to work due to a high risk of serious illness from exposure to the virus. At various times last year, at least 7,000 employees were at home on administrative leave while thousands more were ordered to stay at home after coming into contact with people who tested positive for COVID- 19.

Nearly 7,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 have died from associated symptoms.