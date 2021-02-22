CPS Energy Customers Share Concerns at Board Meeting

From higher-than-usual anticipated bills to recent widespread blackouts, CPS Energy is responding to questions and concerns from the public following the severe winter storm.

SAN ANTONIO CPS Energy is hosting an online board meeting and is open to the public to listen. The meeting is available to listen by teleconference.

Customers will share their concerns and questions about higher-than-usual forecast bills in recent widespread blackouts caused by winter storms last week.

Sunday night, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in the Daily Coronavirus Briefing that automatic payment settings would be disabled for all CPS Energy customers after concerns about high bills expected due to the winter storm.

Nirenberg began speaking at the start of the meeting, recapping recent coronavirus data – citing the downward trend in cases in Bexar County. He then spoke of an effort called Let’s help HER to help those who still suffer from the blackouts and broken pipes that have left so many people without water. The fund will raise funds for SAMMinistries, the San Antonio Food Bank and Haven for Hope.

Our board of directors meets TODAY (02/22) at 1 p.m. This meeting will be audio only. Additional pre-registration for public comments will take place this morning from 10-11 a.m. Call 210-353-4662 to pre-register. Learn more and listen live on https://t.co/7833H79kY1. pic.twitter.com/VSFQHlVxuk – CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) February 22, 2021

Following, Paula Gold-Williams, the president and CEO of CPS Energy, said she was sorry for everything everyone has gone through with power outages – especially those who have suffered for days at home in freezing temperatures.

Gold-Williams said teams at CPS Energy couldn’t gain momentum until weather conditions improve last week. She reiterated that a central command center had not been created due to COVID-19 protocols.

Next, Gold-Williams responded to anticipated public concerns about how things were being handled.

“We will do everything we can to learn and improve from these experiences of the past week,” she said. “I understand that people are always angry … We will continue to improve each day.”

Gold-Williams responded to a question regarding a CPS Energy employee who was involved in a weather accident. She said the employee, who was driving a bucket truck, is fine.

A prayer was said after Gold-Williams’ speech. Then the meeting turned into a public hearing for the public comment portion of the meeting.

CPS Energy said 108 people signed up to speak, with a total of 2 minutes each.

Alex Birnel from MOVE Texas was the first person to speak – followed by Jorge Granados, a resident of the south. Granados said his entire neighborhood was without power for two days. He said he sincerely hopes that the CPS Energy board will look into the matter.

The third person to speak said the people of San Antonio are not responsible for a “shoddy grid” and said he didn’t think anyone should pay for the energy use last week .

The next few speakers were called by name, but did not appear to be ready to speak during the meeting.

A woman named Lisa asked where the at-risk incentive pay totaling nearly $ 13 million has gone for CPS Energy employees, which has been suspended. According to a press release in April 2020, he was reportedly paid in May 2020 to around 1,800 deserving employees, including executives, due to the excellent operational performance of CPS Energy’s financial year that ended on January 31, 2020.

Another client named Marlon started off simply with, “CPS let us down”. He went on to say that Gold-Williams should resign and that the San Antonio City Council should oversee things.

Paul Wise, a San Antonio resident, said it was the first time he had made a public comment. He said he wasn’t going to be as articulate in his comments as others before him. He said most people were “screwed by the CPS”. He spoke passionately about seniors and veterans and wondered why there are already stories circulating about people with high bills.

A representative of the People’s Parity Project (St. Mary’s Law Chapter) called on Gold-Williams to forgo part of his salary as one of the many things to do in response to the high costs, as well as the cancellation of bills customers from last week.

About 30 minutes into the public comment portion of the meeting, several residents were not present on the call when asked to speak.

Karen Gutierrez expressed her frustration saying she could see parts of downtown lit up when she and her daughter had no power.

At 2:18 p.m., the moderator said they were down to 36 of the 108 people scheduled to speak.

Another resident said: “The city of San Antonio rolled the dice and San Antonio lost.” He highlighted his own experience of three days without electricity while caring for his 87-year-old father and three grandchildren.

A Helotes resident became emotional, recounting how she and her 70-year-old brother dealt with the loss of power for 96 hours. She said after three days the food in their refrigerator had spoiled and her brother had to keep his insulin cold by leaving it outside in the snow – while watching the temperature drop to 13 degrees in the morning. inside their home.

One person asked CPS Energy to offer discounts and asked the energy company to “dig deep” and get it right.