NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT Announces $ 200 Million Equity Funding Toronto Stock Exchange: NWH.UN

TORONTO, February 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest or the REIT) today announced a public offering, on a bought deal basis. ”Of 15,820,000 Unit Trusts (the Units) at a price of $ 12.65 per Unit (the Offering Price) representing gross proceeds of approximately $ 200,123,000 (the“ Public Offering ”). The public offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Scotiabank, RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets.

The REIT has also granted the Underwriters the option to purchase up to 2,373,000 additional Units to cover excess allotments, if any, which may be exercised in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the public placement.

Concurrent with the public placement, the REIT also entered into an agreement to sell 395,257 to 1976,285 trust units to NorthWest Value Partners Inc. (NWVP), NorthWest’s largest unitholder, in a private placement. without a broker at the offering price for the gross proceeds of approximately $ 5 to $ 25 million (the private placement and, together with the public placement, the placement). NWVP currently holds an approximate 15.3% interest in NorthWest and is wholly owned by Paul Dalla Lana, CEO of the REIT. Upon closing of the private placement, which is expected to occur in April 2021, NWVP will hold an effective interest of approximately 14.3% to 15.0% in the REIT through the ownership of Trust Units and Class Units. B LP (or approximately 14.1% to 14.8% assuming the full exercise of the over-allotment option).

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay $ 196 million of corporate debt with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 6.1% and the remainder, if any, to fund. future acquisitions, repay additional revolving debt and for general trust purposes.

Pro forma of the Offering and the intended use of the proceeds, NorthWest’s proportional leverage is expected to be reduced by 440 basis points from approximately 58.2% (including trading activity announced after Q3 2020) to around 53.8%, assuming the low end of the $ 5 million private placement range.

As previously reported, the relative outperformance of healthcare infrastructure assets since the onset of COVID-19, combined with falling interest rates globally, has boosted demand for REIT assets, which which is expected to result in positive revaluation gains (revaluation gains) of investment properties of between $ 125 million and $ 175 million (increase in net asset value of approximately $ 0.70 to $ 1.00 per unit) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The expected increase in value is supported by independent real estate appraisals by third parties in accordance with the valuation policy of the REIT and remains subject to internal review, finalization of the financial statements of the REITs as at December 31, 2020 and completion of its year-end audit.

The REIT continues to implement its capital recycling initiatives and expects to complete its UK joint venture (UK JV) in the second half of 2021. The UK portfolio is a highly defensive scale portfolio, leased to major operators of ‘UK hospitals on long-term inflation-indexed leases with potential for value creation of around $ 85 million. The completion of the UK joint venture, the expected revaluation gains and the conversion of the currency convertible debentures (NWH.DB.E and NWH.DB.F) into trust units would further reduce the REIT’s balance sheet leverage. thereby improving and approaching good credit metrics, as the REIT would exceed its target proportionate leverage by less than 50% and its net debt to EBITDA by less than 8.0x. The strong balance sheet and the ability to acquire additional net proceeds from the UK joint venture, along with third party liabilities of $ 8.5 billion and undeployed capital of $ 4 billion, would give the REIT financial flexibility and reliability. ability to capitalize on a strong pipeline of global acquisitions.

The public placement is subject to normal regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and is expected to close on or about February 26, 2021. The private placement is expected to close shortly after the closing of the public placement.

The units issued under the public placement will be offered under the base shelf prospectus of the REIT dated November 27, 2020. The terms of the offering will be described in a prospectus supplement which will be filed with the securities regulators of all provinces. and territories of Canada and may also be offered by private placement in the United States.

