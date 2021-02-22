Richmond has four major casino proposals to think about





Bally’s, Urban One, Cordish Cos., Pamunkey bid on final casino project in Virginia



Posted



February 22, 2021







by

Kate andrews

Render of the casino offered by Bally’s Corp. in Richmond, one of four plans submitted on February 22.

The City of Richmond received at least four casino proposals by the Monday afternoon deadline for its request for proposals. Along with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, which announced plans to submit a project last year, the companies include Bally’s Corp., Baltimore-based Cordish Cos and a partnership between Colonial Downs and Maryland-based media company Urban One. Inc. The proposals varied in size, scope, cost and location: Rhode Island-based Bally’s proposal would bring in a $ 650 million, $ 1.6 million casino with sports betting, performance space, hotel, pool, and restaurants and retail outlets on a 61 acre parcel of land north of Powhite Parkway and east of Chippenham Parkway near town. western border. The proposal would include a one-time payment of $ 100 million to the City of Richmond. He estimates that it would create 2,000 jobs and generate 3.7 million visitors annually and $ 415 million in total gross income. The company works with Willie Lanier, the former professional football player from Richmond; Former Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green; and Warren Thompson, founder, president and president of Thompson Hospitality Corp.

The Pamunkey Tribe’s proposal is on a different site than it previously proposed, but it would still be on the south side of town, off Interstate 95 and south of Exit 69, according to the gate. -says Jay Smith. The current $ 350 million proposal includes a 300-room, four-diamond hotel tower with a spa, pool, fitness center, and several restaurants. The tribe expects the project to create 1,910 permanent jobs, as well as 5.3 million annual visitors, from an earlier estimate of 4 million. Smith notes that the Pamunkey project is the only bid from a Virginia-based entity and would be 100% minority-owned. The tribe is preparing to begin construction of a casino in Norfolk later this year.

Urban One, which owns and operates 55 radio stations and the cable network TV One, will unveil plans for its $ 517 million project on Tuesday, which would be the first black-owned casino in the country. According to Richmond Times-Dispatch, the company will partner with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, owner of the Colonial Downs group, which also owns the Rosie’s Gaming Emporium franchise in Virginia. If approved, the casino would be built on 100 acres off Interstate 95 owned by Altria Group Inc., parent company of Philip Morris USA.

The Times-Dispatch Also reports that The Cordish Cos., which owns casinos in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Florida, has submitted a plan for a $ 600 million project that would include a 300-room, 30-suite hotel, a 4,000-room entertainment room. seats and 250,000 seats feet of playing space. This project would be built on the current Movieland cinema property, near the Diamond, across the boulevard in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood. Cordish, who developed the Waterfront district of Norfolk, last year threatened to sue the town of Norfolk as part of its 2013 development agreement with the city, which called for the company to expand a $ 40 million restaurant and retail project into a casino if the state legalizes gambling. Cordish also supported the opposition efforts of casinos in Norfolk. Of the five cities in Virginia where commercial casinos have been legalized, Richmond was the only one to delay its approval process until 2021. Casino plans in Danville, Bristol, Norfolk and Portsmouth were overwhelmingly approved by voters. during the referendums last November and are underway for construction over the next two years. The city will announce all casino proposals once it has confirmed that they meet the submission criteria. A nine-member review committee appointed by Mayor Levar Stoney will review casino proposals over the next few days, with help from consulting firm Convergence Strategy Group. Ultimately, Richmond City Council, the Virginia Lottery and local voters, who will have the opportunity to participate in a November referendum, must approve the project for it to move forward. Subscribe to Virginia Business. Receive our daily electronic newsletter.

