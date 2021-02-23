Business
Retooled vaccine trials for variants could take months: US FDA
(Reuters) – Drugmakers are expected to test all COVID-19 vaccines that have been retooled to fight the novel coronavirus variants in clinical trials designed to track the immune response of hundreds of subjects, which could take months, US regulators said Monday.
Vaccine developers may need to modify their vaccines to provide protection against newer variants of the coronavirus appearing in the United States if they fail to elicit an immune response in their current form, the Food and Drug Administration said. American in a press release.
The FDA said it believes the currently licensed vaccines from Pfizer Inc along with its partner BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc are effective against variants currently circulating in the United States.
Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said drugmakers shouldn’t wait for a mutated virus to be shown to be able to escape vaccines to start developing new versions.
We have to anticipate that and work on it, to have something in our pocket before the threshold is reached, she said at a press conference.
The emergence of new, more contagious variants has prompted the US government to step up efforts to track coronavirus mutations and to try to keep vaccines and treatments effective against any new variants.
Pfizer and Moderna have both said they plan to conduct clinical trials on versions of their vaccines that have been redesigned to fight the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 that has become common in South Africa and has emerged in several US states.
AstraZeneca Plc, which is leading a US trial for its coronavirus vaccine, would be able to adapt quickly to new variants in the lab, said Ruud Dobber, the company’s president for North America, in prepared remarks before a US Congressional hearing on Tuesday.
It is likely that the process from start to finished product would take 8-9 months. In addition, it will be important to test the effectiveness of the new vaccine against the new variants in a clinical trial, Dobber said.
FDA commented as part of recently updated guide bit.ly/3pEGUPH for companies manufacturing vaccines, tests and therapeutics for COVID-19. (bit.ly/3pEGUPH)
As part of the updated guidelines, the FDA has recommended that vaccine manufacturers test any modified vaccine in unvaccinated and vaccinated people. Manufacturers must compare the immune response of a modified vaccine to both the new variant and the original virus.
The FDA also recommended monitoring the safety of test subjects for at least seven days, in order to support the emergency use authorization of the modified vaccines.
The agency is trying to allow drugmakers to make the switch with a minimum of additional data needed, said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Biologics Assessment and Research Center.
Still, the kind of trial the agency wants could take a few months, whether it’s two or three, Marks said. I can’t say exactly how long, but again, this kind of scale the amount of time.
We want to be ready so that we can put it into production, when it’s ready and when it’s needed, he said.
Additional reports by Manojna Maddipatla and Mrinalika Roy in Bangalore; Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot
