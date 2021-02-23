Business
SmartCentres Announces February 2021 Distribution Toronto Stock Exchange: SRU-UN
TORONTO, February 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SmartCentres or the Trust) (TSX: SRU.UN) today announced that the Trustees of SmartCentres have declared a February 2021 distribution of CDN $ 0.15417 per trust unit, or C $ 1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on March 15, 2021 to Unitholders of record on February 26, 2021.
About SmartCentres
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of the largest fully integrated REITs in Canada, with a blue chip portfolio comprising 167 properties strategically located in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $ 10.7 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of revenue generating value-driven retail space with over 97% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of land owned across Canada.
SmartCentres continues to focus on improving the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected and mixed-use communities on its existing commercial properties. Project 512, a publicly announced $ 13.5 billion intensification program ($ 7.9 billion in SmartCentres’ quota) represents the main focus of the current development of the REIT on which construction is expected to begin over the next few years. next five years. This intensification program includes rental apartments, condos, senior citizens’ residences and hotels, which will be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and businesses, offices and warehouses, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner.
The SmartCentres scale-up program is expected to produce an additional 55.4 million square feet (32.5 million square feet at SmartCentres), of which 27.7 million square feet (16.2 million square feet at SmartCentres) of which construction has started or will begin within the next five years. years. From shopping malls to downtown areas, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape.
This scale-up program includes the trust portion of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five depleted phases of Transit City condominiums, which represent 2,789 residential units, continues to progress. The final closures of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of the deadline in August 2020 and as of December 31, 2020, almost all of the 1,110 units in the first and second phases had closed. Additionally, the 631 pre-sale units of the third phase as well as 22 townhouses, all sold and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023. .
Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” which reflect management’s expectations regarding the future growth of the Trust, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, as further discussed under the “Business Overview and Strategic Direction”, “Other Performance Measures” and “Outlook” sections in the Trust’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020. More specifically, certain statements contained in this press release press, including statements relating to maintaining the production capacity of the Trust, estimated future development plans and costs, view of term mortgage renewals, including refinancing rates and amounts, timing future bond payments, intentions to obtain additional financing and potential sources of financing These, as well as vacancy and rental assumptions, and statements containing words such as “might” “,” may “,” anticipate “,” expect “,” believe “,” will “,” may ” et al. exp Statements and statements relating to matters which are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements are made for the purpose of helping unitholders and financial analysts of the Trust to understand the operating environment of the Trust and may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs of management and are based on information currently available to management. However, these forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those described under “Risks and Uncertainties” and elsewhere in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2020 and under the heading “Factors”. of Risk ”in its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Trust cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Trust assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, unless securities legislation so requires. otherwise requires.
However, these forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties.
For more information, please visit www.smartcentres.com or contact:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]