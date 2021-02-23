Lesser presents the landscape of legal sports betting

BOSTON (SHNS) – Allowing adults 21 or older to bet on professional sports in person and online in Massachusetts would generate significant, but not revolutionary, revenue for the state, a key senator said on Monday, highlighting evidently a bill which is the product of nearly three years of study and reflection.

“If done correctly, the idea here is to shine a light on sports betting, legalize it and, in a real time manner, monitor it so that potential violations or issues can be quickly identified and addressed and it will really it is about partnership between these operators and the Gaming Commission to ensure that the whole process takes place in the safest way possible, ”said Senator Eric Lesser, who chairs the Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies of the Senate.

While 25 other states, including neighbors Rhode Island, New Hampshire and New York, have already allowed players to place legal bets on the sport, Massachusetts is considering whether to similarly legalize betting. since the United States Supreme Court in May 2018 ruled that the sports betting ban was unconstitutional and gave states the ability to legalize the activity.

“Massachusetts has taken a fairly cautious approach, especially compared to some of our regional peers in neighboring states. When it comes to that, I think it was probably correct because we have now been able to really learn from what a lot of states, especially the northeastern states, have been doing over the past two years ” , Lesser said Monday.

The Senator’s Bill (SD 2365), which is one of a dozen similar laws tabled before last week’s deadline, would bring sports betting under the auspices of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and create three types of separate sports betting license to allow betting at casinos and the slot machine show, at live horse racing tracks or simulcast centers, and via mobile or online platforms. Bettors should be at least 21 years old and physically present in Massachusetts.

The bill also includes guarantees for consumers to protect against problem gambling, similar to those put in place for casinos when Massachusetts expanded gambling in 2013, such as allowing players to add themselves to a list of gambling. exclusion and require the Gaming Commission to produce rules on compulsive and problem gambling. . Less said one of the main protections for consumers is the ban on betting with a credit card.

“The vast majority of people are just looking to have fun. It is a form of recreation to bet on their favorite sports team. But we know, of course, that there are people who might have addiction issues, might have issues, ”he said. “We don’t want to see a situation where someone with the swipe of their finger on their iPhone, due to an addiction or some other problem, is racking up huge credit card bills that they couldn’t. refund.”

Incidental bets – bets on things other than the outcome of the game, such as the number of strikeouts a pitcher will register in a given game or which football team will win the opening draw – and bets in gambling would be allowed under Lesser’s bill, but it would require the Gaming Commission to hold a hearing on these types of bets and put safeguards against them. No bets will be accepted on individual athletes who use wearable technology or if the bet involves personal medical information or biometric data of the players.

“This kind of situation came to light in conversations with players and with player associations. For example, it might soon be possible to have a jersey that could transmit someone’s heart rate or pulse, or real-time blood oxygen level to someone who could then place a bet based. about that biometric information, ”Lesser said. “We felt like it was a bridge too far.”

The state’s casinos and slots show – MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, and Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville – could apply for a Category 1 license that would allow them to offer a bookie in person and perform bets via up to three mobile applications. . It would cost at least $ 1 million to apply, then $ 2.5 million when approving a license, and another $ 1 million every five years as a license renewal fee.

In all cases, the application fee would go to the Gaming Commission to cover the costs of candidate investigations and ongoing regulation, while license fees and renewal fees would go to the general state fund. . Lesser’s bill would allow the Gaming Commission to increase filing fees.

Category 2 licenses would relate to existing horse racing tracks and simulcast centers. The license would allow an in-person bookie and a partnership with a mobile app, but the facility would have to maintain a circuit, place the bookmaker on that track, and run at least 50 days of live racing each year.

While there have been several plans in recent years to try and revive thoroughbred horse racing here – including a recent surge involving the New England Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and a potential racing center in Sturbridge – 2014 a was the last year that there were a significant number of live racing days outside of Plainridge Park and the slot machine show track was the only entity to apply for a racing license for 2021.

The application fee for a Category 2 license would also be at least $ 1 million and the license fee would be $ 1.5 million with renewal fees of $ 500,000 every five years.

Lesser’s bill would also allow up to six Category 3 licenses, which would be available through an “open and competitive selection process” to businesses wishing to offer sports betting through a mobile app or other approved digital platform. by the Gaming Commission. These licenses would cost a lot more: at least $ 2 million to apply, $ 7.5 million to license, and $ 3 million to renew every five years.

These online-only operators would also be taxed at a higher rate. Lesser proposes to tax the sports betting income of Category 3 licensees and daily fantasy sports providers at 25%. Category 1 and 2 license holders, who would have a physical presence which in turn could create local jobs, would be taxed at a rate of 20 percent.

Lesser said Monday he didn’t have a precise estimate of the annual revenue his bill could generate, but said he believed somewhere between $ 30 million and $ 35 million “is probably right.” Baker’s FY2022 budget assumes the state will collect $ 35 million in sports betting revenue between July 1 and June 30, 2022.

Opponents of legal sports betting have questioned whether this relatively low annual income is worth the public health and social costs of exiting shadow sports betting. By comparison, the state has collected an average of $ 20.7 million in tax revenue from casinos and slot machine lounges each month of operation since the opening of Encore Boston Harbor in 2019 and is in going to collect around $ 250 million a year.

“This is a significant amount for us to capture. It won’t be a panacea for the state’s budget problems, and it certainly won’t be something you can balance the state budget on. Seeing sports betting as a way to balance the budget or viewing sports betting as a way to generate substantial revenue for the Commonwealth is just not accurate, ”Lesser said. “It’s going to be important and useful, but it won’t be, for example, anywhere near the scale of this [expanded gaming] was or what the lottery is now, over $ 1 billion a year.

The Massachusetts Lottery has watched the Legislature’s movements around expanded betting with great interest. For years Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and lottery officials have argued that the lottery needs the ability to sell its products online in order to compete with casinos, daily fantasy sports and, perhaps soon, betting. sportsmen. The lottery generated a net profit of $ 986.9 million last year, money that is used to fund local state aid to communities.

“If sports betting is available online, the lottery must also be available online,” Goldberg said in 2019 when the legislature was in the early stages of reviewing sports betting. “This is the problem for the future.”

Lesser said on Monday that he didn’t necessarily agree that the two activities should be linked, although he said he personally supported “moving to a certain level of online product for the lottery”.

“I think that’s where the world is heading,” he said. “Other states like Michigan, I think, have shown that this can be done successfully and can be done in a way that protects our physical retailers and small convenience stores, which is also a high priority.”