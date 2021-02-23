Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.Announces Canadian Public Offering: DRUG

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT PERMITTED FOR DISTRIBUTION ON UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (CSE: DRUG) (Bright Minds or the Company) announces that it has launched a subscribed public offering (the Offering) of shares of the company (units). Each unit is made up of one common share of the capital of the company (one common share) and one-half common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, one warrant). Each warrant will give its holder the right to purchase one common share.

Eight Capital acts as the principal underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the Underwriters). The number of Units to be sold, the offering price and the terms of the Units will be determined during marketing and there can be no assurance that the Offering will be made, or its actual size or terms.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, which may be exercised in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriters, at any time during a period of 30 days from the closing of the offering inclusive, to purchase from the Company up to an additional 15% of the Units sold in the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering, to cover excess allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The offering is being made in accordance with the company’s simplified prospectus filed with the securities authorities of each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Offer is expected to close on March 9, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary regulatory and market approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. (“CSE”) and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The net proceeds of the Offer will be used by the Company for its research and development activities, as well as for working capital and general corporate needs.

The preliminary simplified prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of, US nationals in the absence of US registration or applicable exemption from US registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be. illegal.

About Bright Minds

Bright Minds is a preclinical bioscience company with a portfolio of compounds designed to precisely target neurocircuit abnormalities that lead to dysfunctional behaviors. Bright Minds is focused on the development of targeted therapies with the potential to improve the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders through the use of serotonergic compounds by leveraging its world-class expertise in scientific development and development. drugs to advance the next generation of safe and effective neuropsychiatric drugs in the clinic. Bright Minds drugs tone down the therapeutic aspects of psychedelics and other serotonergics while minimizing side effects, creating drugs that are superior to first generation compounds, such as psilocybin. Bright Minds has been selected to participate in two National Institutes of Health (NIH) programs. These NIH collaborations are evaluating Bright Minds’ serotonin agonists for their therapeutic potential in pain and epilepsy.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding expectations regarding the likelihood of completing the offering, the expected size of the offering, the expected offering price of the units, the closing date, the use of the net proceeds of the Offering and the Company’s ability to obtain the required regulatory acceptances, including the approval of the CSE. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “planned”, “estimates”, “forecasts” , “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of these words and expressions, or states that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would be “,” could “or” “will be taken, occur or be realized. Various factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk of not meeting customary closing conditions for the offering. Additional risk factors may also be found in public documents filed by the Company under the pro Company SEDAR feed at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this press release and the company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. . There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, estimates or management’s opinions change, except as required by securities laws. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

