SoftBank Reportedly Approaching $ 1.5 Billion Settlement With Adam Neumann, Other WeWork First Employees and Investors





Topline Softbank is reportedly moving closer to finalizing a deal to buy back shares of WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and the company’s first employees for just half of what the Japanese tech investment giant previously agreed to, which would remove a major obstacle to the company re-attempting the flexible public workspace. Adam Neumann speaks on stage at WeWork’s second annual Global Creators Finals in 2019. Getty Images for WeWork

Highlights SoftBank discusses spend $ 1.5 billion to recover the shares of WeWorks’ original employees and investors, of which nearly $ 500 million would go to purchase Neumanns shares, according to the the Wall Street newspaper. The two figures relate to half the original amounts that SoftBank, which is WeWorks’ dominant investor, previously agreed to as part of its bailout of the company following its IPO collapse, before pulling out in April 2020. If the talks, described by the the Wall Street newspaper as sometimes rocky, pass, the deal could be finalized in a few days. The settlement would shut the door on the saga that began in late 2019, when SoftBank bailed out WeWork after its failed IPO in September that saw Neumann leave the company, apparently after being pushed by the chairman of Softbanks Masayoshi Son to resign. Key context SoftBank reportedly cited several inquiries into the company by regulators in its decision not to buy Neumann, as well as the first employees and investors for $ 3 billion. Posed to lose up to $ 970 million from its sale of shares, Neumann sued the investment giant last May. WeWork is said to be in talks with two special purpose acquisition companies to go public while bypassing the traditional IPO. Further reading WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann Approaches SoftBank Settlement (the Wall Street newspaper) WeWork may use a PSPC to finally go public, the report says (Forbes) Coronavirus can kill WeWork (Forbes)

