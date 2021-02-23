Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III announces the separate trading of its Class A ordinary shares and warrants from February 25, 2021

TipRanks

2 artificial intelligence actions at the forefront of the new wave

Technology is changing our world, with results visible in real time. If you grew up in the 1980s watching Star Trek reruns, think for a moment about the fantastic gadgets that came off the screen and into our lives: portable communicators, laptops, voice-activated systems. , to name a few. Scotty even automated the Enterprise spacecraft once, so the ship could operate with just five people on board. We don’t have a Star Trek transporter, and quantum physics tells us we probably won’t be doing that anytime soon, but autonomous technologies are changing the way we commute. Artificial intelligence systems that think computers or AI go into production and online, and are making their mark across the gamut of the transportation experience. We are starting to see autonomous vehicles and AI-based assistance services on the roads they travel. With that in mind, we used the TipRanks database to lock down two transportation-related actions that are deeply involved in AI technology. Both recently received praise from 5-star analysts, who see double-digit growth potential for each. Cerence, Inc. (CRNC) Cerence develops AI technology as the brain behind an autonomous vehicle system. The company’s technology focuses on voice activation, enabling the creation of voice assistants for what Cerence describes as a state-of-the-art in-car experience. While Cerence applies speech recognition to automotive control systems, VR technology and its connection to AI have been around for a few years. Cerence can boast of having installed its voice systems powered by artificial intelligence in more than 325 million vehicles already in circulation. And the company has over 1,400 patents, so there are a lot more ideas coming up. Cerences customers include names across the automotive spectrum, from iconic Detroit stalwarts like Ford and GMC, to international names like Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai. Cerence hasn’t shied away from new names on the global auto scene, either Indias Tata Motors is a client, as is Chinas Great Wall. Earlier this month, Cerence reported its 1Q21 results and posted better than expected results in terms of revenue and earnings. At the top line, the reported $ 95 million was a 23% year-over-year gain and a company record. EPS hit a solid 59 cents per share, up 103% year-on-year. In addition to strong earnings, CRNC stocks have shown steady gains over the long term. The stock has risen 362% over the past 12 months. Among the bulls is Needhams 5-star analyst Rajvindra Gill, who has followed Cerence, and he’s impressed. “With a rebound in automotive production following COVID-19 related shutdowns and Cerence’s continued success in gaining market share, Edge’s revenue, which is recognized per unit shipped, continues to grow. Management continues to see penetration rates increasing, regardless of what happens with auto production in the near term, ”noted Gill. The analyst added: Deploying our 10 year model [and] extend our 2025 to 2030 forecast as we increase our confidence in the company’s ability to perform and the recurring nature of its revenue. Our model forecasts revenue of $ 1.1 billion in 2030 and free cash flow of $ 367 million. To that end, Gill rates shares of CRNC as a buy, and his price target of $ 155 indicates his confidence in a rise of about 26% for the coming year. (For look at Gills’ history, click here) Among Gills colleagues, Apple has a moderate buy consensus score, based on 5 buys and 3 takes. However, with an average price target of $ 124.38, analysts believe the CRNC is likely to stay in the range for now (See CRNC Stock Analysis on TipRanks) Rekor Systems (REKR) Maryland-based Rekor has an interesting niche that you probably don’t think about often but will see huge gains from application of AI technology. Rekor focuses on security solutions for traffic control, in particular license plate recognition, but also automated payment systems that promise to revolutionize the roads to toll booth and windows d e catering. d sensors to locate and recognize individual vehicles in the flow of traffic. The volume of data is enormous; AI is needed for systems to sort affected vehicles. Rekor uses an open software platform in its applications and markets the know-how in a variety of niches, including the fast food and toll road industries mentioned above, but also public transport and transportation services. public security. Once installed, several applications of the Rekors AI system will help customers improve their income, in part by increasing efficiency, but also by enabling rapid collection of tolls and fees. Over the past 12 months, REKR shares have shown remarkable growth, appreciating 285%. Rekor’s earnings increased in line with the share’s value. The company’s last quarter, 3Q20, showed a 40% year-over-year increase in gross revenue to $ 2.1 million. At the end of the third quarter, the company had recorded total revenue of $ 6.4 million for the year 2020, up 60% from the same period the previous year. Northland Capital 5-star analyst Michael Latimore describes Rekors’ expansionary potential as “several shots on goal”. Elaborating, he writes, Oklahoma just launched its uninsured motorist program using Rekor’s technology this year, and that model is eminently replicable in other, larger states. Texas has just passed a bill in committee authorizing such a program, and Florida will soon follow suit. MasterCard is in talks with several quick-service restaurants to deploy Rekor technology to improve the customer experience (using license plate information to speed up customer transactions). Tollways is looking to replace old RFID services with better and faster recognition. In line with these optimistic comments, Latimore attributes the stock to outperform (i.e. buy) and set a price target of $ 24 which implies a year-over-year rise of around 44%. (To look at Latimores’ track record, click here) Rekor has just started gaining Wall Street attention, and there are only two reviews on record so far, but both are buys. The average price target is $ 25, which suggests a margin of around 50% over the trading price of $ 16.67 in the coming year. (See REKR Stock Analysis on TipRanks) For great ideas for AI stocks traded at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.