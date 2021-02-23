Versus Systems announces voluntary delisting from the Canadian Stock Exchange Canadian Stock Exchange: VS.CN





LOS ANGELES, February 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Versus Systems Inc. (Versus or the Company) (Nasdaq: VS) (CSE: VS) (FRANKFURT: BMVB) today announced its intention to withdraw its common shares from the Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) as of February 25, 2021. Common shares as opposed (CUSIP 92535P808) have been trading on the CSE since 2016 under the symbol VS, the same as its symbol Nasdaq. Following the recent listing of its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company has decided to withdraw from the CSE. Versus will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol VS and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol BMVB and will continue to be a Canadian reporting issuer. About Versus Systems Versus Systems Inc. has developed an exclusive in-game pricing and promotions engine that enables publishers, developers and creators of games, applications and other interactive media to offer real-world prizes in their content. Players, viewers, and users can choose from the prizes on offer, then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated with mobile games, consoles and PCs, as well as streaming media and mobile applications. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus systems Youtube channel . Investor contact:

Battle of Cody, Sean McGowan

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]

or

[email protected] Disclaimer regarding forward-looking information This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussion of predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, goals, assumptions, events or future performance (often but not always using expressions such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “planned”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or ” intends “or variations of such words and expressions or stating that certain actions, events or results” could “or” could “,” would be “,” could “or” will “be expected to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the company at the time these statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially, as forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from all results, performances. or future achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what the management of the company believes or believed at the time to be reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. because there may be other factors that cause results not to be as expected, estimated or expected. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used in developing such forward-looking information, will prove to be correct. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly post revisions to update voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

