Maui’s Daily COVID Case Count Surpasses Oahu for the First Time in Hawaii





WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Maui County is set to exceed the number of COVID-19 cases compared to last year in the first two months of 2021. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has said he would consider fewer restrictions once the community hits single-digit COVID-19 cases or lower. Hawaii Weather Station – Visit the KHONsstorm preparation page here. Victorino has reduced restaurant capacity to 30%, and businesses are also required to close their doors before 10 p.m. Caleb Hopkins is the owner of Mala Ocean Tavern. He said the 10pm closing time had a huge impact on his sales. Hopkins said, “It is costing us thousands of dollars every week, thousands of dollars that we so badly need now in these times. We do the exact same things at 10:01 a.m. if we were open, as we do at 8 p.m. ” Maui, Oahu Report Cases of New COVID-19 Variant

The number of COVID-19 cases on Monday in Maui was 28, Oahu had 21, while Big Island had two and Kauai had one. Cases in the twenties may not sound like much, but for a county of less than 200,000 people, that puts Maui at a test positivity rate of 2.7%. It is the highest in the state. Maui Health System CEO Michael Rembis said the number of cases in the county was not reflected in the hospital. He said there was a drop in COVID patients. Rembis said: “Three to four weeks ago we had 20 patients a day in the hospital. Today we have seven. That’s a significant decrease. ” Contact tracers with the state health department said many new cases had been transmitted within households. They are working to contain the spread within these family members. The health department also noted a group at the Maui Community Correctional Center. The Department of Public Safety said there were 24 active COVID cases at the MCCC. They continue to do twice daily health checks for staff and inmates. Mayor Victorino was not inclined to remove inmate cases from the county count in order to ease the restrictions. Victorino said: “A case is a case is a case.” Cases in Maui may be isolated in some places, but the consequences extend to the community. Hopkins said: “Now we are checking the COVID count every day and talking about it. It’s just this constant stress in your life.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos