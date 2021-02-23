Gibson Energy announces dividend increase and declares dividend Toronto Stock Exchange: GEI





CALGARY, Alta., February 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Gibson Energy Inc. today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $ 0.35 per common share, an increase of $ 0.01 per share Ordinary, which will be payable on April 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibsons dividends are subject to withholding tax in Canada. Despite the difficult environment of the past year, we have increased our long-term stable cash flow from our Infrastructure segment by almost 20% on a year-over-year basis, said Steve Spaulding, President and CEO. Our Infrastructure business has also demonstrated its resilience through 2020, giving us additional confidence to continue increasing our dividend without compromising our strong financial position and our adherence to our financial governance principles. In particular, this would include not relying on the variable portion of our business to remain fully funded for all expected capital growth, as well as our dividends and leverage being fully supported by significant and heavily contracted cash flows of our Infrastructure sector. About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. (Gibson or the Company) (TSX: GEI) is a Canadian-based petroleum infrastructure company primarily engaged in the storage, optimization, processing and collection of crude oil and refined products. , headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s business is focused around its core terminal assets located in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and includes the Moose Jaw facility and an infrastructure position in the USA. Gibson’s shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com. Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, forward-looking statements), including, but not limited to, statements regarding Gibson’s dividend policy, including future growth and its benefits. sources. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Use of any of the words anticipate, plan, envision, continue, estimate, expect, intend, propose, could, can, will be, must, plan, should, could, would, believe, predict , anticipate, pursue, potential and capable and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be improperly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in forward-looking statements and the risk factors included in the Annual Information Form. dated February 22, 2021, as filed on SEDAR and available on Gibson’s website at www.gibsonenergy.com. For more information, please contact: MarkChyc-Cies

Vice-President, Strategy, Planning and Investor Relations

Telephone: (403) 776-3146

Email: [email protected]

