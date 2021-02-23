Get the latest Hawaii news delivered to your inbox, Click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.
Business
Delayed vaccine shipments arrive, 70 and over could start receiving doses in Hawaii in weeks
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Health said the state received 49,410 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, including 34,200 doses of Moderna vaccine and 15,210 doses of Pfizer.
The DOH expects an additional 27,800 doses to be delivered by the end of the week.
Much of this amount includes the delayed shipment of the Moderna vaccine due to winter storms on the continent.
On Monday, health director Dr Libby Char said the late delivery had resulted in thousands of vaccine appointments being postponed.
The state has vaccinated Group 1B of essential frontline workers and kupuna aged 75 and over since mid-January.
Dr Char said the state was not ready to move to Category 1C, which includes around 500,000 people, just yet.
What worries me is that those who are older or less computer savvy or who may have transportation issues, they are going to be put aside, Dr Char said in an interview with Sen. State Jarrett Keohokalole and House Representative Linda Ichiyama. So it’s not just about vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible, it’s about vaccinating as many good people, as quickly as possible.
Dr Char said many kupuna wanted to wait and see if there were any side effects from the vaccine before getting the shot. As more people get vaccinated, she said more people in the 75 and over age group are signing up.
So come on, if you want to go, let’s go, ”Dr Char said. “There are a whole bunch of people waiting. And that’s part of why I think we can open up to 70+ in a few weeks. This will encourage those who are eligible but have not yet been able to get started.
Dr Char said companies who believe they are essential frontline workers can respond to a survey on hawaiicovid19.com website and submit it to the health department. They will try to prioritize who should be vaccinated.
What we’re really looking for is who are the essential frontline workers who are within six feet of co-workers or the public for long periods of time, who can’t telecommute and the critical infrastructure we need to keep our society is running, she explained.
Due to shipping delays, many people did not receive a second dose and vaccination centers were not able to make as many appointments for the first dose as they wanted.
Some of our vaccination centers that have had to postpone their schedules will be working longer this week, said Hilton Raethel, CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. “They will have to put in additional staff because they are catching up last week. They also take care of the photos we take this week.
Dr Char said she wants the 70-plus-year-old kupuna to start getting vaccinated in three weeks, but that it may be sooner the makers of Moderna and Pfizer increase their capacity and production lines. .
This week we’re getting 23 trays, which is about 3,000 more doses just on top of the Pfizer vaccine, Raethel said.
The state said every county can expect more doses this week and anticipate that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would get emergency use clearance at the end of this week or early next week. which will help increase the supply of Hawaiian vaccines.
Starting next week, the state plans to receive 50,000 doses per week.
If we can reach 80,000 to 100,000 doses per week, that makes very serious progress in terms of penetration into our community, added Raethel.
It is not known how many vaccines Johnson and Johnson the state will receive each week, but Dr Char would like the single-dose injections to go to areas where it is difficult to get a second injection.
