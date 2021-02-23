Preliminary Announcement of 2020 Financial Statements Copenhagen Stock Exchange: JYSK

Basic income: DKK 7,982m (2018: DKK 8,060m)

Basic expenditure: DKK 4,848 million (2019: DKK 5,029 million)

Depreciation charges on loans: DKK 968 million incl. Management estimate increase of DKK 1 billion (2019: -DKK -101 million)

Base profit: DKK 2,166m (2019: DKK 3,132m)

Profit before tax: DKK 2,110m, corresponding to a return on equity of 5.9% (2019: DKK 3,079m and 9.1%)

Net profit: DKK 1,609m, corresponding to a return on equity of 4.4% (2019: DKK 2,440m and 7.1%)

Earnings per share: 19.8 DKK (2019: 29.0 DKK)

Capital ratio of 22.9% and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.9% (2019: 21.5% and 17.4%)

summary

A difficult first quarter of 2020 was followed by three quarters which resulted in pre-tax profit of DKK 3.1 billion and net profit of DKK 2.4 billion, corresponding to earnings per share of 31.2 DKK. Client activity is at a solid level and the underlying activity has grown stably supported by significant cost reductions and good credit quality. In addition, the organization has been the most adaptive and flexible during a turbulent year characterized by restrictions. Jyske Bank has a satisfactory balance of depreciation charges as well as a strongest capital and liquidity position, which has so far enabled the bank to launch a share buyback program in the amount of 750 million DKK, says Anders Dam, CEO and Managing Director.

In 2020, economic development was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. After the massive lockdown of the Danish economy in the spring, most economic activity resumed, but towards the end of the year the number of COVID-19 cases rose again and the visibility of the effect on the The economy in 2021 is somewhat limited.

So far, the Danish economy has performed relatively well during the pandemic; the number of bankruptcies is low, consumer spending and unemployment are developing stably, and the levels of activity in the housing market are high. At the same time, the equity and liquidity situation of our clients is generally good and supported by various support programs.

The further development of the Danish economy will be affected by the development of COVID-19 cases and the roll-out of vaccines in and outside Denmark, as well as the phasing out of support programs. To this must be added the economic effects derived from Britain’s exit from the EU.

In addition to the economic consequences, the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to adjustments, for example in work habits and customer behavior. This has resulted in a stronger trend towards digital interaction with customers and an increased use of electronic payments.

From strong growth to commercial optimization

After several years of strong loan growth, the focus has been on the continued application of the credit policy. Meanwhile, Jyske Bank stepped up business optimization in 2020 through various measures to improve revenues and reduce costs.

These measures included, among other things, changes to the terms and conditions of customer deposit rates, which now reflect to a greater degree the negative interest rate environment.

In addition, Jyske Bank’s focus on costs has intensified. Basic spending fell 4% in 2020, and further cuts are expected in 2021.

Over the period from mid-2020 to mid-2021, Jyske Bank will reduce the number of branches by around 20% due to changing customer behavior and increasing digitization. The adjustment enhances professionalism and consistency in the remaining branches for the benefit of customers, employees and shareholders.

In combination with major organizational changes in business areas such as personal customers and business concepts, the measures launched have positively contributed to the optimization of the business of Jyske Banks in 2020.

Net profit of DKK 1,609m in 2020

Net profit for the year of DKK 1,609m corresponds to a return on equity of 4.4% compared to DKK 2,440m and 7.1%, respectively, for 2019. Earnings per share fell to 19.8 DKK versus DKK 29.0. The lower profit can be attributed to an increased management estimate for depreciation charges amounting to DKK 1.1 billion related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings per share amounted to DKK 31.2 in the last nine months of 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net profit amounted to DKK 831 million, corresponding to a return on equity of 9.6% per annum compared to DKK 966 million and of 11.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019 Earnings per share fell to DKK 10.9 from DKK 12.2. An increased focus on costs partially offset the effects of lower remortgaging activity and lower interest income from investing excess cash. The drop in deposit rates offset the drop in bank lending.

Jyske Banks loans and advances (excluding repo pensions) were at the same level at the end of 2020 as in the previous year. As a result, the increase in mortgage loans to corporate clients has been offset by the decline in bank lending due to limited demand for credit following the COVID-19 outbreak as well as the launch of Danish government support programs. Bank deposits are also unchanged from the end of 2019.

Basic income fell 1% from 2019. Remortgaging activity fell from an all time high, and the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on income from money transfers and card payments as well as bank loans. These items more than offset the positive effects of higher value adjustments and lower deposit rates.

Adjusted for one-off items in 2019 and 2020, base spending fell 6%. The decrease can be attributed to a 7% reduction in the number of full-time employees, an increased focus on costs as well as the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel costs, etc.

Credit quality is considered to be at a historically good level and, at the end of 2020, the proportion of non-performing loans was at an all-time low. To this must be added the balance of management estimates of DKK 1.6 billion after DKK 1.1 billion was set aside for potential depreciation charges in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

At the end of 2020, Jyske Bank’s capital ratio and Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio were calculated at historically high levels of 22.9% and 17.9%, respectively, with capital surplus of DKK 13.1 billion as well as a liquidity buffer (LCR) of DKK. 111 billion. It is believed that the capital and liquidity buffers can withstand even very severe stress scenarios.

On January 28, 2021, Jyske Bank launched a new share buyback program of up to DKK 750 million, until September 30, 2021 at the latest.

Outlook

In 2021, bank activity volumes are expected to be affected by the increase in bank lending and the decrease in deposits. To some extent, this is due to corporate clients paying VAT and deferred taxes as well as pent-up consumer and investment demand. Likewise, for mortgages, an increase is expected in line with market growth in 2021.

Basic income is expected to decline in 2021.

For 2021, efforts will be made to reduce basic spending compared to 2020.

The loan impairment charges are expected to be at a very low level. The estimate is associated with the uncertainty over the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 2021, Jyske Bank estimates pre-tax profit in the range of DKK 2.5 to 3.0 billion, corresponding to a net profit of DKK 1.9 billion to 2.3 billion. Taking into account the current share buyback program, earnings per share are expected to be DKK 25-31 compared to DKK 19.8 for 2020.