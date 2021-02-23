Dollar hits six-week low as attention turns to Powell





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar fed losses near a six-week low on Tuesday and commodity-linked currencies strolled around multi-year highs, as investors focused on how the Federal Reserve chief American, Jerome Powell, could meet resurgent inflation expectations. FILE PHOTO: The US dollar bills are seen in front of the stock market chart displayed in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration Soaring prices for materials, from oil and copper to wood and powdered milk, pushed currencies like the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars to their highest levels in about three years. However, the gains came with a global rise in inflation expectations and a sharp sell-off in longer-term bonds. Traders expect Powell, who testifies before Congress at 3:00 p.m. GMT, to give some assurance that the Fed will tolerate higher inflation without rushing to raise rates. This could calm the bond markets and possibly weigh on the dollar, they said. I think he will speak on the downside, said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Joe Capurso in Sydney. On the contrary, I think he will give the markets a cold shower and say: Mr. Market, you are getting a little ahead of yourself. The risks are numerous … and the American economy is very far from full employment. Asian trade was held back by a public holiday in Tokyo, but renewed confidence that low U.S. interest rates wouldn’t rise anytime soon could pave the way for further gains in traded currencies at the expense of the dollar. Positioning data shows investors are betting overwhelmingly that a U.S. dollar that has fallen since last March will continue to decline as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, even though short positions have been reduced slightly in recent weeks. The broad dollar retains a heavy tone, the dollar index is expected to continue testing the 90.00 support, OCBC Bank strategist Terence Wu said. The selling pressure remains strong for the moment. We are looking a bit more cautiously, but if negative views on the dollar are yet to be expressed, (we) prefer to do so through commodity currencies. The US dollar index fell to 89.941 on Tuesday, its lowest since mid-January. The Australian dollar briefly hit its highest since early 2018, buying $ 0.7934, while the kiwi held around $ 0.7320. The Canadian dollar held just below Monday, near its three-year high. The euro made a small gain to $ 1.2167 and is about to retest resistance around $ 1.2220. The British pound, which has climbed nearly 3% this year as a rapid vaccine rollout has inspired confidence in the prospect of a UK economic rebound, held above $ 1.40 to $ 1.4072 . The Japanese yen, which was the worst performing major currency in 2021 as rising US Treasury yields may attract investment from Japan, stabilized at 105.02 per dollar. Elsewhere, bitcoin fell as much as 6%, but found support above $ 50,000 after a one-night run wild where it traded in a range of $ 10,000 and fell as low as $ 47,400. Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos