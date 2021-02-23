Elitch Gardens set to open this spring with COVID protocols – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens plans to reopen this spring. The theme and water park has been closed for the whole of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elitch Gardens will first open to seasonal pass holders on April 24, according to the park’s website. The park plans to open to the general public the following weekend, May 1.

“In preparation for Opening Day, we have developed significantly improved sanitation protocols and standards, as well as communications and procedures to manage appropriate social distancing so that when our guests and team members return, they can do it safely. As our opening date approaches, we will make these policies available for review on our website, ” official declared online.

If, for some reason, the park cannot open for the 2021 season, Elitch Gardens plans to extend the 2021 season passes for the 2022 season. Pass holders who cannot visit the park for COVID-19-related health issues may also move unused passes to the 2022 season.

The 2020 season passes will carry over to the new 2021 VIP season pass and will extend through the 2022 season if the park remains closed this year. For more information on tickets and subscriptions, visit elitchgardens.com/passes-saison/2020.