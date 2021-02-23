Admission to trading on Euronext Brussels Brussels Stock Exchange: ACPH

THIS AD CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.

DO NOT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS ILLEGAL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS AD.

PUBLICATION IN APPLICATION OF ARTICLE 15 OF THE BELGIAN LAW ON TRANSPARENCY OF MAY 2, 2007

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Admission to trading on Euronext Brussels

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, USA February 23, 2021, 8:00 AM CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc (Acacia Pharma or the “Business) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products to improve the management of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures or chemotherapy, announces that , following the announcements of February 18, 2021 and February 19, 2021 concerning the placement of new ordinary shares of the Company (the “New ordinary shares“) through an accelerated book creation offer (the Placement), 10,000,000 New Ordinary Shares were issued and admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

The New Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Placement have the same rights and advantages as doesn’t seem in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, on February 23, 2021, the total issued share capital of the Company amounts to 1,993,789.02, represented by 99,689,451 ordinary shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary treasury shares and has not issued any other securities with voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 99,689,451. This number represents the denominator for the purposes of notifications under transparency regulations.

On the basis of this information, the shareholders of the Company can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% and so on, in multiples of five, of the total voting rights, and if there is therefore an obligation to disclose that they have reached, exceeded or fallen below such a threshold in accordance with the Belgian law on transparency of 2 May 2007. Notifications of shareholdings important documents should be sent by email to Acacia Pharma, attention Ali Elsley at [email protected] , as well as to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), to [email protected] .

The Company has a total of 2,437,960 outstanding options and 2,861,500 Restricted Share Units, for the benefit of current and former employees and group executives, giving right to subscribe for a maximum total of 5,299,460 new ordinary shares. , each conferring a right to vote.

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, Chief Financial Officer

+44 1223 919760 / +1317 505 1280

[email protected] International media

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 20 7638 9571

[email protected] American investors

LifeSci Advisors

Irina Koffler

+ 1917-734-7387

[email protected] Media in Belgium and the Netherlands

Chris Van Raemdonck

+32499 58 55 31

[email protected]

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Officers’ Mess, Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4QH, United Kingdom

Company number 9759376

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the management of patients undergoing important treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified significant and commercially interesting unmet needs in those areas that its product portfolio aims to meet.

First product from Acacia Pharma, BARHEMSYS (amisulpride injection) is marketed in the United States for the management of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO (remimazolam) for Injection, a very rapid onset / shift IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the United States for use in invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (Intravenous and Oral Amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) completed a proof-of-concept study and a phase 2 dosing study in patients receiving chemotherapy highly emetogenic.

Acacia Pharma is headquartered in the US in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centered in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and the stock symbol ACPH.

www.acaciapharma.com

Important information

These materials are not intended for broadcast, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or within the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States). States and the District of Columbia). These documents are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act“), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and compliance with applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

This press release (and the information it contains) is not intended for dissemination, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or in Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa. South or in any other jurisdiction where it could constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of that jurisdiction.

The offer presented in this press release is addressed only to persons residing in member states of the European Economic Area (the “EEE“) who are” qualified investors “within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. In the United Kingdom, this press release is intended for and directed only to persons who (i) have professional experience in areas relating to investments covered by Article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Ordinance 2005 (the “Order“) or (ii) are persons covered by Article 49 (2) (a) to (e) of the Ordinance and other persons to whom it may legally be communicated (all these persons being referred to together”persons concernedThese documents are intended for and directed only to Data Subjects and Qualified Investors and should not be relied upon or relied upon (i) in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not Data Subjects or (ii ) Member State of the EEA, by persons who are not qualified investors Any investment or investment activity to which these documents relate is only available for, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, to purchase or acquisition of any security referred to herein will be undertaken only with, in the United Kingdom, relevant persons and in any Member State of the EEA, qualified investors.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation of an offer to subscribe to shares or other securities.