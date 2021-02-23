The annual report Lassila & Tikanojas 2020 has been published Helsinki Stock Exchange: LAT1V





Lassila and Tikanoja plc

Stock market release

February 23, 2020 12:00 am Lassila & Tikanojas annual report 2020 has been published Lassila & Tikanojas annual report for 2020 has been published on www.lt.fi/annualreport2020. The annual report includes the 2020 annual review and the 2020 financial review. The financial review includes the corporate governance statement, the remuneration report, the report of the board of directors, the financial statements for the year 2020 and the report of the auditors. For the first time, Lassila & Tikanoja is publishing the Financial Review in accordance with the reporting requirements of the Single European Electronic Format (ESEF), the report format being XHTML (Extensible Hypertext Markup Language). In accordance with ESEF requirements, the primary instructions have been labeled with XBRL tags. The financial review is attached to this version as an XHTML file as well as a PDF file and is available at www.lt.fi/en. The Annual Review provides an overview of the key actions of the company 2020 and a sustainability report in accordance with GRI standards. API LASSILA & TIKANOJA Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10636 2810

Valtteri Palin, Chief Financial Officer, Tel. +358 40 734 7749 Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes the circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and improve the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by offering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make our customers’ daily lives easier. Present in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. The turnover in 2020 amounted to 751.9 million euros. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Big media

www.lt.fi/en Lassila-Tikanoja_Review_Financière_2020_eng

Lassila-Tikanoja-Financial_Review_2020

