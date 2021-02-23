Cargotec publishes its 2020 annual report and financial statements Helsinki Stock Exchange: CGCBV





CARGOTEC CORPORATION, SCHOLARSHIP RELEASE, FEBRUARY 23, 2021 AT NOON (EET) Cargotec publishes its 2020 annual report and financial statements Cargotec’s 2020 annual report and financial statements for the financial year January 1 to December 31, 2020 have been published in English and Finnish. The 2020 annual report includes the annual review, the financial review, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report. The financial review includes the report of the board of directors, the financial statements and the auditors’ report. In addition, in accordance with the reporting requirements of the Single European Electronic Format (ESEF), Cargotec is publishing the Board of Directors report and financial statements for the first time as an XHTML file. In accordance with the requirements of the ESEF, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labeled with XBRL tags. XBRL markup was not included in the scope of the audit. The XHTML file is available in Finnish. Along with the annual report, Cargotec also publishes its GRI index for the year 2020. The independent limited insurance report is included in the GRI index. The documents are available on the company’s website www.cargotec.com. APPENDICES

Cargotec Annual Report 2020,5493002B0GOVF42KWX33-2020-12-31_fin.zip (XHTML file, in Finnish), Cargotec GRI index 2020 For more information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Pivi Koivisto, Vice-President, Sustainable Development, tel. +358 20 777 4000 Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter freight flow for a better everyday life through its industry-leading freight handling solutions and services. The sectors of activity of Cargotec, Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor, are pioneers in their fields. Thanks to their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global freight flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the trade ambition of the United Nations Global Compacts for 1.5C. The company’s turnover in 2020 was around 3.3 billion euros and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

