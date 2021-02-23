Business
BET Founder Robert Johnson on Improving Black Representation in the Workforce
BET founder Robert Johnson told CNBC on Monday that he believes companies will tackle racial inequalities in their workforce more seriously once a failure to do so impacts the course of their workforce. actions.
“Businesses understand the return on investment of capital. They include return on equity. They include total return to shareholders, ”Johnson said on“ Closing Bell ”. “Tie all of these factors into creating job opportunities at all levels for black Americans, I think then you will see results because that’s what businesses understand. They respond to financial factors and market conditions. ”
Johnson’s comments follow the publication of a new report on the employment of blacks in the US private sector by consulting giant McKinsey & Company. Drawing on data from 24 companies that together have 3.7 million workers, the McKinsey report found notable disparities in the representation of blacks in managerial roles.
Black Americans make up 12% of the overall private sector workforce, but in companies participating in the McKinsey report, they made up only 7% of employees at the executive level. Black representation drops from 4% to 5% at senior management, vice presidents and senior vice presidents levels, according to the report.
“On the current trajectory, it will take approximately 95 years for black employees to achieve talent parity (or 12% representation) at all levels of the private sector,” the report said.
Johnson has said in his opinion that the only way companies will work seriously to fill employment gaps, especially in management positions, is that there is “a responsibility for companies not to engage to put an end “to disparities.
“I think there are ways to do it,” said Johnson, who founded Black Entertainment Television in 1980. A little over two decades later, in 2001, he became America’s first black billionaire. when the holding company of BET was acquired by Viacom. He now seat on the board of Discovery and is founder and president of RLJ Companies.
Johnson said one way to be held accountable for correcting racial disparities in employment is to make it a target in corporate charters.
“Shareholders should hold them accountable for this once it’s in their charter,” Johnson said, adding that proxy advisory firms like Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis could “consider the whole concept of a vote.” no “against companies that don’t commit to doing that. that kind of racial parity or basically bridging the employment gap.”
Johnson said companies of all sizes should also pledge to abide by the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which the league expanded last year in an effort to improve diversity within its coaching ranks.
The teams must now talk at least two external minority candidates for head coach positions, down from at least one since it was first adopted in 2003. In addition, the rule has been expanded to require teams to interview at least one minority external candidate for open coordinator positions; there had been no diversity mandate covering these roles previously.
NFL franchises could be fined for failing to comply with the Rooney rule, Johnson noted. “I’m not sure we want to fine the companies because they could easily pay the fine,” he warned. “I think there should be some sort of moral equivalent that if you don’t, you get singled out and your stock is flagged as failure, forcing some people who believe in this form of racial equity and racial equality to take their investments elsewhere. ”
Last year, the Nasdaq submitted a proposal to the Securities and Exchange Commission focused on improving diversity among boards of directors. The exchange operator’s proposal would require the majority of companies to have at least two diverse directors: a woman and an LGBTQ person or an under-represented minority.
According to the proposal, companies could ultimately be delisted from the stock exchange if they did not release board data. As of December, when the proposal was made public, more than 75% of the roughly 3,200 companies listed on the Nasdaq did not meet the requirement, according to the New York Times.
Johnson has previously offered suggestions on how to close the racial wealth gap in the United States. In an interview with CNBC earlier this month, Johnson highlighted the need to foster black entrepreneurship in America through capital allocation programs.
“Black businesses tend to hire black people as a whole, so you create more black businesses, the bounce goes to more black jobs,” Johnson said. “More black jobs mean more blacks paying for property, blacks… saving for retirement, blacks investing. Ultimately, we are taking a giant step towards closing the huge gap in wealth.”
A report from Citigroup last year found that racial inequality has cost the U.S. economy $ 16 trillion over the past two decades.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]