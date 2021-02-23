International Paper Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies 2021 by Ethisphere for 15th Consecutive Year | TN State News

MEMPHIS, Tenn., February 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / –International Paper (NYSE: IP), a Global Leader in Renewable Fiber-Based Packaging, Pulp and Paper, Has Been Recognized by Ethisphere, a Global Leader in Setting and Advancing Standards of Ethical Business Practices , as one of the2021 The world’s most ethical companies.
International Paper is one of only six companies to be recognized for the 15e consecutive year and one of only two winners in the forestry, paper and packaging industry. In 2021, 135 winners were recognized in 22 countries and 47 industries.
“This is an important milestone for International Paper. Our team members around the world work tirelessly to uphold ethics as a core value. We act honestly and operate with integrity and respect. We promote a culture openness and accountability, “said International Paper General Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Sharon ryan. “We are honored to be named one of the world’s most ethical companies for 15e consecutive year. “
“While tackling the difficult challenges of 2020, we have seen companies lead above all other institutions to gain stakeholder trust through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said the CEO of Ethisphere, Hereditary timothy. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies award winners continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and to positively impact the communities they serve. Congratulations to all International Paper employees for achieving the as the World’s Most Ethical Companies. “
Based on Ethisphere’s Exclusive Ethics Quotient, the assessment process for the World’s Most Ethical Companies includes over 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operational framework to capture and codify key practices from organizations across sectors and around the world.
This year the process has been streamlined and the question set has been expanded to assess how applicants are adjusting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social and governance factors, security, equity and inclusion and social justice.
About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated cardboard packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable global trade; paste for diapers, handkerchiefs and other personal hygiene products which promote health and well-being; and articles that facilitate education and communication. We are based in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $ 21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products, and our global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com
About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel company character, market confidence and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and setting core ethical standards using data-driven insights that help companies build corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its recognition program for the World’s Most Ethical Companies and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). You can find more information about Ethisphere at:https://ethisphere.com.
