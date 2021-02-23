We Are Blood, American Red Cross needs donations after Texas storm





We Are Blood, the central Texas blood bank, and the American Red Cross are asking for blood donations after the winter storm last week. The American Red Cross estimates that blood drives in 30 states were canceled last week, meaning more than 15,000 donated blood was not collected. In central and south Texas, an estimated 100 donated blood was not collected by the Red Cross last week. We Are Blood had to close from February 14 to February 18. These five days without collecting blood or blood products “have brought us back to critical levels of blood donation, especially platelet donation,” says Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement for We Are Blood, who supplies all blood to central Texas hospitals in a 10-county area. Of particular concern is having to stop donating platelets, Canedo says, because platelets only have a five-day shelf life. The need was particularly critical because in other crises, when We Are Blood had extremely low levels, blood could be airlifted or chased away from other communities. Since the airport was closed and roads were impassable last week, blood could not be brought from elsewhere. The need, however, has not changed. “Patients continue to need blood on a daily basis,” Canedo says. “We cannot control when we need blood donations.” People who want to donate blood can go weareblood.org and make an appointment. They can also register to host a mobile blood drive. We Are Blood does not accept walk-in donations due to COVID-19 restrictions. We Are Blood also needs convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment; this is from people who have had COVID-19. Alldonors blood is now being tested for COVID-19 antibodies to see who might be eligible to donate plasma for this purpose. Canedo says that by screening all blood donors, We Are Blood finds people who have never tested positive or who were unaware they had COVID-19 antibodies in their blood. A recent change from the FDA means blood banks have less COVID-19 convalescent plasma available. Previously, doctors could use both high and low titer convalescent plasma. The titer is the level of antibodies present. Now doctors can only donate high titer plasma. Canedo says We Are Blood sees only about 30% of recovering plasma donors with high titer. The American Red Cross has set up blood banks in the coming days: In Austin: Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riverbend Church, 4214 N. Capital of Texas Highway Monday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., American Red Cross of Central and South Texas, 2218 Pershing Drive At Cedar Park: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Rockbridge Church, 2001 W. New Hope Drive VisitRedCrossBlood.org for more information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos