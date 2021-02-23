Vestjysk Banks Annual Report 2020 Copenhagen Stock Exchange: VJBA

Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Highlights of 2020

Vestjysk Bank made an after tax profit of DKK 303 million in 2020 and the realized profit was in the high end of the DKK 260-320 million range. Performance was affected by economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis and African swine fever in Germany. These factors had an impact on the banks’ impairment provisions based on a management estimate. The Bank increased the I 2020 provisions from DKK 180 million to total provisions of DKK 310 million in the form of a management estimate in response to economic uncertainty, corresponding to 3.3% of net loans from the Bank. Bank.

In the following, the comparative figures for 2019 are affected by the Sparinvest transaction, on which Vestjysk Bank made a profit of 142 million euros.

Profit after tax of DKK 303 million, compared to DKK 478 million in 2019 (DKK 336 million excluding Sparinvest), for an annualized return on equity after tax of 9.8%.

Core revenue of DKK 887 million, compared to DKK 1,055 million in 2019 (DKK 913 million excluding Sparinvest).

Value adjustments of DKK 65 million, compared to DKK 185 million in 2019 (DKK 58 million excluding Sparinvest).

A cost ratio of 59.8%, compared to 48.2% in 2019 (55.6% excluding Sparinvest)

Core profit before depreciation of DKK 357 million, compared to DKK 547 million in 2019 (DKK 405 million excluding Sparinvest).

Impairment of loans and receivables, etc. of DKK 29 million (2019: DKK 64 million). The provisions for depreciation on agriculture were a net reversal.

The banks’ capital requirements were 12.8%, comprising an individual solvency requirement of 10.3% and a general capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

The banks’ total capital ratio was 24.7%. The excess coverage was 11.9 percentage points, or DKK 1,574 million. Adjusted for the own funds needed to cover the MREL supplement of 1.9 percentage points as of December 31, 2020, the hedge excess was 10.0 percentage points, or DKK 1,303 million.

Merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse

In November 2020, the Bank announced its intention to merge with Den Jyske Sparekasse with Vestjysk Bank as a permanent bank.

After a number of difficult years, being able to seek a merger with another mid-sized bank is a milestone for Vestjysk Bank.

The shareholders finally approved the merger at the extraordinary general meetings of January 13, 2021. The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority approved the merger on January 14, 2021. Following the merger, the bank is Denmark’s eighth largest bank in terms of volume business, or is expected to be around DKK 130 billion in the future.

Our ambition is to be the strongest local bank in Denmark.

Future synergies from the merger are expected to amount to DKK 150 million per year. The one-time costs related to the merger are expected to amount to DKK 200 million.

Special circumstances affecting the Bank during the period, including the impact to date of the coronavirus crisis

In 2020, the Bank was particularly affected by the coronavirus crisis, which took hold in March 2020 and continued throughout 2020 and until 2021.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, the Bank has so far been able to maintain its operations and the level of client activity has been high.

Bank advisers have been in regular contact with professional clients to determine what the Bank can do to help them get through the coronavirus crisis and advise them on bailouts provided by the Danish government and parliament. So far, the crisis has not had a major direct impact on bank loans or individual write-downs.

Vestjysk Bank has made available to retail customers a range of facilities in the form of loan repayment holidays, temporary overdraft facilities and increased credit facilities to help customers directly affected by the foreclosure. So far, these measures have also had a limited impact on the Bank.

The sectoral allocation of bank loans proved to be beneficial during the crisis. Most bank loans are made in sectors that were not particularly affected by the coronavirus crisis. The hospitality, catering, transport and retail sectors are the hardest hit, and these sectors only account for 10% of total Bank loans.

The two main sectors of Vestjysk Banks, agriculture and real estate, have so far been relatively unaffected by the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has devastated the mink industry, however, ending mink farming in Denmark. From an overall financial point of view, the Danish government’s compensation program for mink farmers is considered adequate and the package has had a positive effect on the impairment losses of banks linked to this sector in 2020. The Exposure of banks to the mink industry is 0.7% of total gross loans, or DKK 112 million.

In the real estate sector, the bank is so far seeing an effect on commercial leases, where agreements have been made to defer rent payments due to the coronavirus crisis. Depending on the duration and depth of the crisis, this effect could increase. Private residential rentals have not been significantly affected at this point, and this is not expected to change significantly.

Our retail customers are generally doing well and are well positioned to withstand the consequences of the coronavirus crisis. In the long term, the Bank expects losses to increase, but at a generally manageable level.

So far, the crisis has not affected dairy farmers. Pork settlement prices, however, declined during the year and stabilized at the end of 2020 at an acceptable level. Due to the relatively high prices for pork in the first half of the year, pig farmers, some of whom are in credit difficulty, were able to repay their debt to the Bank. This resulted in write-backs of provisions for depreciation in this sector in 2020. The current outbreak of African swine fever in Germany has made it difficult for Banks’ piglet producer customers to sell their production in Germany. This caused a sharp decline in the prices of piglets and a downward trend was also observed in the prices of pigs for slaughter.

Brexit ended with a trade deal between the UK and the EU, under which Danish fishing vessels are allowed to fish in UK waters under temporary licenses that are expected to expire in 2026. The deal provides for a change in quotas, up to 25%. of the total EU fishing quotas transferred to the UK. The deal is seen as acceptable to the Bank’s clients in the fisheries sector over the feared no-deal Brexit scenario.

Vestjysk Bank is closely following developments in the coronavirus pandemic and African swine fever.

The bank depreciation allowance of DKK 310 million for economic uncertainty is considered sufficient. Projections on the future consequences of the coronavirus and African swine fever crisis are naturally subject to considerable uncertainty.

Outlook for 2021

Vestjysk Bank shows after-tax profit for 2021 of around DKK 500-550 million adjusted for one-time costs and profits.

