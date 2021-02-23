Short sellers help stocks find true value and expose fraud

Recent events surrounding meme stocks and GameStop’s short squeeze have put short selling, one of the oldest practices in the stock market, straight into the spotlight.

“Short selling has always been around,” said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of S3 Partners, a company specializing in analyzing short sale data. “It has been part of the normal process of trading on the exchanges since the inception of the exchanges. We have recently seen an increase in short sales in a wider range of names.”

Short selling has always been a controversial practice, often accused of causing declines in the market. The Securities and Exchange Commission eventually stepped in to better regulate short selling after short sellers were again accused of a market downturn in 1937.

“I think the main reason people don’t like short selling is that something feels bad about taking advantage of someone else’s failures,” said Sasha Indarte, assistant professor. of Finance at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. “Short sellers win when someone else loses. It’s like taking out an insurance policy against your neighbor’s house and your neighbor’s house is destroyed.”

Short selling is when investors, mostly professionals like hedge fund managers, borrow a stock from a stock broker and sell them in the hopes of buying them back for less. If the stock goes down, investors make a profit on the difference when they return the stock to the broker. Short squeeze occurs if the price goes up and investors have to rush to buy the stock to cut their losses.

Countries in Asia and Europe have banned short selling in times of economic uncertainty. However, some studies have shown that a ban on short selling does more harm to the market than good.

“During the financial crisis between 2007 and 2009, regulators actually temporarily banned short selling in response to sharp declines in the stock market. Regulators have since expressed regret for this political action,” said Mr. Indarte.