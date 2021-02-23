Business
Short sellers help stocks find true value and expose fraud
Recent events surrounding meme stocks and GameStop’s short squeeze have put short selling, one of the oldest practices in the stock market, straight into the spotlight.
“Short selling has always been around,” said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of S3 Partners, a company specializing in analyzing short sale data. “It has been part of the normal process of trading on the exchanges since the inception of the exchanges. We have recently seen an increase in short sales in a wider range of names.”
Short selling has always been a controversial practice, often accused of causing declines in the market. The Securities and Exchange Commission eventually stepped in to better regulate short selling after short sellers were again accused of a market downturn in 1937.
“I think the main reason people don’t like short selling is that something feels bad about taking advantage of someone else’s failures,” said Sasha Indarte, assistant professor. of Finance at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. “Short sellers win when someone else loses. It’s like taking out an insurance policy against your neighbor’s house and your neighbor’s house is destroyed.”
Short selling is when investors, mostly professionals like hedge fund managers, borrow a stock from a stock broker and sell them in the hopes of buying them back for less. If the stock goes down, investors make a profit on the difference when they return the stock to the broker. Short squeeze occurs if the price goes up and investors have to rush to buy the stock to cut their losses.
Countries in Asia and Europe have banned short selling in times of economic uncertainty. However, some studies have shown that a ban on short selling does more harm to the market than good.
“During the financial crisis between 2007 and 2009, regulators actually temporarily banned short selling in response to sharp declines in the stock market. Regulators have since expressed regret for this political action,” said Mr. Indarte.
Price discovery
Indeed, despite the negative feelings towards it, short selling plays a central role in the market. For example, short selling enables more accurate price discovery, a key function of the stock market.
“Without the short sellers, there would be a lot of long-time shareholders buying and bidding on stocks that really had no value,” Dusaniwsky warned.
Report fraud
Short selling has also enabled early detection of fraud.
“There are companies that don’t do the right thing, engage in fraudulent practices, and short-selling a stock often brings some of these things to life,” said Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer at Odyssey Capital Advisors.
“People don’t get upset when they make money on the rise. They are turning their eyes away from bad corporate behavior, ”argued Jim Chanos, a prolific short seller in the US market. “But when people start to lose money, they get mad.”
However, in light of recent events, experts warn that social media and “memes stocks” could lead to changes in practice. And recent data shows hedge funds have drastically reduced business due to the threat of getting caught on the wrong side of the business by a retail mania.
“Going forward, with the advent of social media and some of the other media that people watch these days, the SEC probably needs to be thoughtful and reasonable here,” Snipe said. “And I think they will be as far as their review of how we watch short films in the future.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]