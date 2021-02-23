Genmab announces the launch of a share buyback program on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange: GEN

Company announcement

Buyback of up to 200,000 shares

Mitigate dilution due to exercise of warrants and honor commitments under our restricted stock unit program

Completion expected by June 30, 2021

Copenhagen, Denmark; February 23, 2021 Genmab A / S (Nasdaq: GMAB) today announced the launch of a share buyback program to mitigate dilution from exercise of warrants and honor our commitments under our restricted share unit program. The share buyback program will be undertaken under the conditions set out below and in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also known as the Safe Harbor. Regulation.

Goal

The purpose of the share repurchase program is to mitigate the dilution caused by the exercise of warrants and to honor our commitments under our restricted share unit program.

Time Frame

The share buyback program will begin on February 24, 2021 and end no later than June 30, 2021 (unless Genmab terminates or suspends the program).

terms

Genmab has appointed Danske Bank as lead manager of the share buyback program. Danske Bank will make its own business decisions and will act independently and without the influence or involvement of Genmab. As part of this share buyback program, Genmab can buy back up to 200,000 shares.

Shares acquired under the program cannot be purchased at a price greater than the higher of (i) the price of the last independent transaction on Nasdaq Copenhagen and (ii) the price of the most independent offer. high on the Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the transaction. The total number of shares that can be purchased on a single trading day cannot exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume over the previous 20 trading days on the Nasdaq Copenhagen.

As of February 23, 2021, Genmab held 102,977 treasury shares representing 0.16% of the share capital.

Genmab is entitled to suspend or terminate the program at any time subject to an announcement at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

When the program is launched, Genmab will publish a weekly announcement regarding transactions made under the program.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company whose primary goal is to improve the lives of cancer patients. Founded in 1999, Genmab is the creator of several approved therapeutic antibodies which are marketed by its partners. The company aims to create, develop and commercialize differentiated therapies by leveraging next generation antibody technologies, expertise in antibody biology, translational research and data science and strategic partnerships. To create new therapies, Genmab uses its next generation antibody technologies, which are the result of its collaborative corporate culture and a deep passion for innovation. Genmabs’ proprietary pipeline consists of engineered antibody candidates, including bispecific T-cell gear and next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector-enhanced antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sites in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, the United States and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com.

