White Castle Orlando Launches Delivery Service Before Grand Opening





Central Florida residents and visitors craving White Castle sliders are in luck: Ahead of the new Orlando location opening this spring, the castle launched a virtual kitchen and delivery service. White Castle has secured a virtual kitchen space in Orlando and has hired 25 team members for delivery operations, which will be carried out in partnership with Uber Eats and available within a 15-minute delivery radius of the facility – located near John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive. The delivery menu will offer limited but popular items including The Original Slider, Chicken Rings, Crinkle Cut Fries, and Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. There is also an option to order online at WhiteCastle.com/Orlando and pick up the order at 18 North Dollins Ave., Orlando, FL, 32805. Delivery operations will be from 10 am to 10 pm, seven days a week. . “We are committed to bringing hot and tasty food from White Castle to central Florida,” said Mike Guinan, vice president of operations services for White Castle. “Our plan is to deploy it in a thoughtful manner with an emphasis on the quality of our family business. We expect our delivery operations to intensify in the coming months. “ Virtual kitchens, also known as “smart” kitchens, are commercial kitchen spaces designed for take-out deliveries and prep only by brands and concepts with no physical location. There is no physical space for customers, and orders are picked up by a delivery person or the customer and enjoyed off-site. The Orlando physical location will open next spring at the Village in O-Town West as the world’s largest white castle, with indoor and outdoor seating and two lanes of traffic. For more information, visit WhiteCastle.com.









