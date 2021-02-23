Hexatronic adjusts financial target Stockholm Stock Exchange: HTRO





556168-6360 Press release 23 February 2021 Hexatronic adjusts its financial target The board reviewed Hexatronics’ financial objective as part of the 2020 year-end financial statements. Given the strong development of Hexatronics, its position in the market and future opportunities, the board of directors has chosen to adjust the profitability objective of Hexatronics to 10% of EBITA margin (profit before depreciation of assets intangible) over a rolling 12-month period compared to the previous EBITA margin of 9%. The growth objectives previously set for the Group to grow more than its market organically and with an annual growth rate of at least 20%, organic and / or through acquisitions, remain. Gothenburg, February 23, 2021 Henrik Larsson Lyon CEO Hexatronic Group For more information please contact: Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of the Hexatronic group, +46 706 50 34 00 This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information has been submitted for publication, through the contact person mentioned above, at 7:00 p.m. CET on February 23, 2021. Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and supplies products, components and system solutions with a primary focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions, primarily for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global brands such as Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group is headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden, and has sales offices and / or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania , Germany, China, New Zealand, the United States and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol HTRO. For more information visit www.hexatronicgroup.com . 2021-02-23 Hexatronic adjusts its financial target

