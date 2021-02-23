Magna International to Build Hummer EV Battery Boxes at New St. Clair Plant





ST. CLAIR, MI – A newly formed entity of Magna International Inc., plans to build a new 345,000 square foot facility in the town of St. Clair to produce battery cases for the new 2022 GMC Hummer EV and the state has awarded the project a grant of $ 1.5 million. The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved the grant, which will be awarded over time as jobs are created, at a meeting on Tuesday, February 23. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release that the $ 70.1 million project will create 304 jobs and generate $ 70.1 million in private investment, and the MSF board said the news facility would have the capacity to support an expansion of up to 1 million square feet. . This Magna investment will create great jobs for our states’ talented workforce as we continue to implement our Michigan return to work plan to get the Michiganders back on their feet, Whitmer said in the announcement. . This … reaffirms that Michigan is transforming with the auto industry to ensure the next generation of mobility and electrification is designed, developed, tested and built right here in our state. The Magna Electric Vehicle Structures-Michigan, Inc. is a newly formed entity of Magna International, Inc., a global automotive supplier linked to the automotive industry for over 50 years. The company manufactures everything from seats to powertrains and is the only automotive supplier to build complete vehicles with more than 10,000 employees located in Michigan, according to the state, which said Michigan was chosen for the project over. to competing sites in the Midwest. The city of St. Clair plans to approve a property tax rebate in support of the project, MSF said, and the company has received approval for a state school tax rebate at use with locally approved abatement. Bringing this new battery box technology to market is another exciting example of Magnas’ ability to deliver complete system solutions to automotive manufacturers, especially as they work towards a cleaner future, said John Farrell, President of Cosma International, Magnas Body and Chassis Group State issued statement. The move towards electrification allows us to rethink what is possible and demonstrate how we can leverage our core strengths to continue to provide customers with innovative solutions that help them achieve their goals, regardless of the challenge. In a letter to shareholders earlier this month, General Motors said it expects the GMC HUMMER EV to be launched from its Factory ZERO plant in Detroit and Hamtramck with initial production from that autumn. The once popular SUV was pulled from GM’s lineup in 2009 following declining sales and negative public comments about lower fuel mileage averages. Upon its return, the vehicle will be fully electric, with no option for a gasoline version. Read more: All-electric Hummer confirmed by GM, will go from 0 to 60 in 3 seconds Michigan auto seat supplier to create nearly 500 jobs, invest $ 35 million $ 50M investment in new Genesee County Magna facility consolidates 3 other buildings

