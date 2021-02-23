Presentation of the annual financial results of Inventivas 2020 Paris Stock Exchange: IVA







Daix (France), February 23, 2021 Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with medical needs major dissatisfied parties, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the company’s annual financial results for 2020 on Friday, March 5, 2021. Inventivas 2020 annual financial results will be released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (New York), 10:00 p.m. (Paris). Frdric Cren, CEO and Co-Founder of Inventiva, Pierre Broqua, Scientific Director and Co-Founder of Inventiva, Jean Volatier, Financial Director of Inventiva, and Michael Cooreman, Medical Director of Inventiva, will organize a conference call in English, followed by a question and answer session, on Friday March 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (New York), 2:00 p.m. (Paris). The conference call and presentation slides will be webcast live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wr8srgzq and also available on Inventivas in the Investor Financial Results section . To join the conference call, please use the code 3586531 after dialing one of the following numbers: France: +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81

Belgium: +32 (0) 2 793 3847

Germany: +49 (0) 69 2222 2625

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 795 6614

Switzerland: +41 (0) 44 580 7145

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 192 8338

United States: +1 646-741-3167 Please note that the line will be open 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. A replay of the conference call and presentation will be available after the event at: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/financial-results-presentations/ About Inventiva Inventiva is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Leveraging its expertise and experience in compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors, and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a broad portfolio of early stage programs. Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is in development for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there is currently no approved treatment. Inventiva recently announced positive foreground data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and was granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH. Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage active ingredient, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic diseases. Inventiva announced positive foreground data from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients at the end of 2019 and received FDA Fast Track designation in MPS VI for odiparcil in October 2020. In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting a candidate for development in oncology for its Hippo signaling pathway program. In addition, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of ​​autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has begun clinical development of ABBV157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration allows Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon completion of preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved product resulting from the collaboration. The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with in-depth expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as clinical development. It also has an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, of which approximately 60% are proprietary, as well as a 100% owned research and development facility. Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA – ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com

