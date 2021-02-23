GameStop seeks new CFO after Bells leaves





Photographer: Gabriela Bhaskar / Bloomberg Photographer: Gabriela Bhaskar / Bloomberg GameStop Corp., the struggling video game retailer whose shares soared and then collapsed in a commercial frenzy this year, said CFO Jim Bell was resigning next month. The company is looking for a successor and will ask Diana Jajeh, its chief accounting officer, to step in if the position is not filled by the exit of Bell on March 26, according to a statement Tuesday. He had held the position since June 2019. "Mr. Bell's resignation was not due to a disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the company, including accounting principles and practices," the company said in a document. GameStop did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Read more: Robinhood, CEO of Citadel at GameStop Hearing The Grapevine, Texas-based retailer is undertaking a strategic review, largely under pressure from board member Ryan Cohen, who bought about 13% of the shares and became the company's largest individual investor. The former head of pet supplies supplier Chewy pushed GameStop to become a more direct competitor to Amazon.com Inc. He won three seats on the company's board earlier this year. An executive search firm has been hired to find a CFO with "the skills and qualifications to help accelerate the transformation of GameStop," the company said. GameStop shares fell 4.8% to $ 42.80 in extended trading after the announcement. The company's shares climbed to $ 483 in January on so-called short press. GameStop hasn't been able to capitalize on the surge, although the company said in December it could try to raise as much as $ 100 million through a sale of shares. The frantic action of the stocks was led by traders on the social network Reddit. Congress is currently holding a series of hearings to determine whether the surge and subsequent collapse in GameStop stocks has revealed holes in the financial system. (Updates with deposit in the third paragraph.)

