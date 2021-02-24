DBV Technologies participates in the next AAAAI 2021 congress Paris Stock Exchange: DBV

Montrouge, France, February 24, 2021

DBV Technologies will attend the next AAAAI 2021 congress

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV ISIN: FR0010417345 Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its upcoming attendance at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI ), February 26 March 1, 2021. Two scientific presentations were accepted, including a clinical poster and a non-clinical poster. DBV will also host a virtual booth in the AAAAI virtual showroom.

The data presented will relate to a post-hoc analysis of the 12-month phase 3 PEPITES clinical trial, showing that daily epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) with DBV712 250 g may reduce the severity of allergic reactions in children allergic to peanuts. ages 4 to 11. In addition, DBV will present preclinical data suggesting that EPIT reduced mast cell degranulation via increases in immunoglobulin G (IgG) receptor expression in a mouse model of cashew allergy. These data informed the DBVs of the understanding of immune modulation induced by EPIT.

DBV also sponsors the Fellows in Training (FIT) networking fair, a platform for fellows and AAAAI members to network, engage with each other and explore potential career opportunities. The FIT Lounge will feature welcoming remarks from Dr. Hugh Sampson, Scientific Advisor to DBV, Professor Kurt Hirschhorn of Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Director Emeritus of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute.

The data we are presenting at AAAAI this year highlights the diverse potential of epicutaneous immunotherapy and the Viaskin platform, said Dr Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. I am pleased that we are engaging in in-depth discussions on the potential benefits of using the Viaskin platform to treat peanut allergy in children and to deepen our understanding of how EPIT can modulate peanut allergy. immune response of the body.

Viaskin Peanut (DBV712 250g) is Companys lead product candidate designed to potentially reduce the risk of allergic reactions in children with peanut allergy 4 to 11 years of age due to accidental exposure to peanuts. An experimental, non-invasive, once-daily, epicutaneous patch, Viaskin Peanut seeks to deliver microgram amounts of peanut antigen to activate the immune system. Viaskin Peanut is based on Epicutaneous Immunotherapy (EPIT), DBV’s proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin.

DBV Summaries:

Poster presentations

Both e-posters will be accompanied by recorded author presentations and will be available on request at https://annualmeeting.aaaai.org/ from Friday February 26, 2021.

Please note that only registered participants will be able to access the poster room, which is available through the AAAAI virtual platform.

Reduced severity after 12 months of epicutaneous immunotherapy for peanut allergy will be presented by Philippe Bgin, MD, PhD, FRCPC, Center Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) Sainte-Justine, Montreal, QC, Canada.

Mast cell modulation by epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) for cashew allergy will be presented by Pierre-Louis Herv, PhD, DBV Technologies.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, a proprietary experimental technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, the DBV method for delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to the safe transformation of the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials with Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has its global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. Companys ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and Companys ADSs (each representing half of an ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin Peanut as a treatment for children with peanut allergy and the potential benefits of EPIT. These forward-looking statements and estimates are neither promises nor guarantees and involve significant risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the Company’s products have not been authorized for sale in any country. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties generally associated with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether preclinical data or initial or interim results of a clinical trial will predict future or final clinical trial results or future trial results. In addition, the timing of any action by any regulatory entity cannot be guaranteed, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Companys regulatory documents with the Autorité des Marchs Financiers, Companys Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the annual report. of Companys on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and future Company filings and reports. Existing and potential investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies assumes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release.

