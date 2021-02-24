Hong Kong raises tax on stock exchanges, stock market shares plunge despite record profit

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong on Wednesday said it would increase the tax on stock transactions in the global financial hub, which would cause the city’s stock market operator to plummet, even as it posted profits records due to high transaction volumes.

FILE PHOTO The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is displayed at the entrance in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2018. REUTERS / Bobby Yip / File Photo

Stamp duty on stock transactions will rise to 0.13% of transaction value from current 0.1% on August 1, Hong Kong Finance Secretary Paul Chan said in his annual budget speech , as the government sought to increase revenues, which were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buyers and sellers of Hong Kong-listed securities pay the duty, although some products, such as exchange-traded funds and derivatives, are exempt.

The announcement pushed Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) shares down 11%, the biggest one-day drop since October 2008. Its shares closed 8.8% lower at HK $ 509.

Citi analysts estimated that the increase in the stamp duty would result in an impact on trading earnings per share of between 3% and 7%.

While we are disappointed with the government’s decision to increase the stamp duty on stock transactions, we recognize that such a levy is an important source of government revenue, a spokesperson for HKEX said.

The Hong Kong government will remove HK $ 51 billion ($ 6.58 billion) from the current stamp duty rate on stock transactions in the 12 months through the end of March 2021, and $ 59 billion Hong Kong dollars in fiscal year 2021-22, after increase.

Earlier on Wednesday, HKEX saw a 23% jump in 2020 net profit, supported by higher trading volumes due to market swings due to coronaviruses, while plans linking it to mainland China also boosted the exchanges.

Net profit of 11.51 billion Hong Kong dollars ($ 1.48 billion) for the fiscal year ended Dec.31 was a third consecutive year of record profits.

Trading revenue is the main contributor to HKEX revenue.

Other major global shopping centers such as the United States and Japan do not impose stamp duties on stock transactions.

HIGH NEGOTIATION

Average daily revenue from equity products traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange increased 60% in 2020, according to HKEX’s earnings filing, initially driven by volatility induced by the coronavirus.

Trading was also boosted by a slew of new listings, including by Chinese companies listed in the US, such as tech company JD.com, seeking secondary listings in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong was the second most popular SEO site in the world in 2020, with transactions worth $ 31.2 billion, compared to $ 51.3 billion for the Nasdaq, according to data from Refinitiv.

GEO Securities Managing Director Francis Lun said the stamp duty increase would not hurt the common investor in Hong Kong as it would only mean an additional HK $ 30 for every HK $ 1 million in transactions. .

This could impact flash or day traders who operate with very low margins, but the existence of a stamp duty in the first place, even at 0.1%, means we have very few of these traders. here.

Trading volumes in Hong Kong increased further in 2021 and the local benchmark hit a 32-month high last week.

Average daily revenue in January was HK $ 245.7 billion, more than double the figure for the previous year, propelled by record flows of mainland cash to Hong Kong-listed companies such as the company e-commerce platform Tencent Holdings and smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp through Stock Connect trading, which links Hong Kong to the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

Kingston Securities executive director Dickie Wong said these operations could be affected by the increase in stamp duty.

If there are stocks listed in both Hong Kong and Mainland China and they trade at similar valuations, why trade Hong Kong stock when you can buy it on the mainland and not pay the stamp duty.

(1 USD = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)