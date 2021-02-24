Swedish public finances are strengthened as the Riksbank repays its loans Stockholm Stock Exchange: 0363490ZSS

Swedish public finances are strengthened as Riksbank repays loans

The recovery of the Swedish economy continues, after a temporary slowdown at the beginning of the year, thus gradually strengthening the finances of the central administration. But other factors also have a major impact on the budget this year and into 2022. The pandemic remains at the forefront of development, with fiscal policy measures increasing spending. At the same time, the budget balance is boosted when the Riksbank repays foreign currency loans taken out by the Debt Office.

After the coronavirus pandemic led to a budget deficit of SEK 221 billion last year, new forecasts from the Swedish National Debt Offices show a deficit of SEK 63 billion this year and a surplus of 30 billion SEK in 2022. The strengthening of the budget balance is motivated by the Riksbank repaying the loans taken out by the Debt Office for foreign exchange reserves, as well as by the economic recovery. However, this is more than offset by the costs of new and extensive fiscal policy measures.

We have not yet survived the pandemic. At the level of the Swedish economy, we are seeing positive signs even if the improvement is relatively slow, says Hans Lindblad, Director General of the Debt Office.

Forecast for the Swedish economy and central government finances Previousforecast (Oct 20) in parentheses 2020 result 2021 2022 GDP growth (%) -2.8 * (-3.5) 2.4 (3.8) 4.0 (3.4) Unemployment (% of the active population) 8.3 8.6 (9.2) 7.5 (8.2) Budget balance (SEK billion) -221 -63 (-80) 30 (-25) Net central government loans (billion SEK) -169 -140 (-114) -47 (-13) Net central government lending (% of GDP) -3.4 * (-3.8) -2.7 (-2.2) -0.9 (-0.2) Central government debt (SEK billion) 1,280 1,348 (1,408) 1,324 (1,436) Central government debt (% of GDP) 26 * (27) 26 (27) 25 (26) Maastricht debt (% of GDP) 40 * (40) 40 (41) 38 (41)

* The GDP result in 2020 is not available. The figure refers to the most recent forecasts from the debt offices (February 2021).

Bonds are redistributed from the crown to the foreign currency

Since foreign currency borrowing for the Riksbank will cease, the Debt Office is redistributing a portion of its own koruna bond borrowing to foreign currency. This is to maintain a presence in the international capital market.

In order to enable the central government to borrow in foreign currency, the Debt Office is lowering the volume of nominal government bond issuance to SEK 4.5 billion by auction from August 2021, instead of increase it as previously announced. The Debt Office will issue foreign currency bonds for the equivalent of SEK 17 billion per year in 2021 and 2022. The increase in foreign currency lending does not imply an increase in the foreign currency exposure of the debt of central government because loans are covered. Otherwise, no major changes are made to the borrowing plan.

Central government loans, billion SEK Previousforecast (Oct 20) in parentheses 2020 result 2021 2022 Nominal government bonds 100 96 (105) 90 (110) Inflation-linked bonds 13 21 (21) 21 (21) Green bonds 20 0 (0) 0 (0) Treasury bills (stock at the end of the year) 173 185 (188) 225 (175) Foreign currency bonds 43 17 (61) 17 (58) for retrocession to the Riksbank 43 0 (61) 0 (58) for the central government 0 17 (0) 17 (0)

Central government debt stabilizes and then falls

Central government debt stood at SEK 1.280 billion at the end of 2020, or 26% of GDP. This year, the debt is expected to increase to SEK 1.348 billion, before falling to SEK 1.324 billion in 2022, which corresponds to 26% and 25% respectively of GDP.

The consolidated debt of the whole public sector according to the Maastricht measure is expected to rise from 40% of GDP at the end of 2020 and 2021 to 38% at the end of 2022. This is the measure used in the policy framework. fiscal for the so-called debt anchor to keep the debt at around 35 percent of GDP (5 percentage points).

2021 Central Government Borrowing Forecast and Analysis: 1, PDF see report below.

The report will be presented at a digital press conference today, February 24, at 10:00 am CET.

Link to the live broadcast of the press conference (in Swedish).

Journalists will be able to send questions which will be answered at the press conference. For more information or for interview requests, contact our press function.

Contact

Debt Office Press Phone: +46 (0) 8613 47 01, Email: [email protected]

The Debt Office is the financial manager of the Swedish government. Our mandate includes central government borrowing and debt management. The goal is to do this at the lowest possible cost while avoiding excessive risk. In the report on forecasting and analysis of central government borrowing, published three times a year, forecasts are presented for macroeconomic development and the budget balance for the next two years. Based on these forecasts, the Debt Office calculates the amount the government needs to borrow and establishes a borrowing plan which is also included in the report.