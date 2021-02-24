Stricter water rationing to begin Thursday in parts of western Taiwan





Taipei, February 24 (CNA) Following water shortages in parts of Taiwan, tougher restrictions are expected to be introduced in some western areas on Thursday, with industrial water consumption in some areas set to be cut to 11 for hundred. As part of the new measures, Tainan and Chiayi County will be placed on an orange alert on Thursday, which means limiting total water use and reducing water supplies, from a yellow alert, according to the Water Resources Agency (WRA). The southern regions of Changhua, Yunlin, Nantou and Kaohsiung counties will be placed on yellow alert on the same day, which means that users in these regions will see their water pressure lowered. Meanwhile, the WRA will demand that industrial users in Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Taichung reduce their water use by 11 percent and industrial water use by 7 percent in Chiayi and Tainan County. The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) will also introduce total quantity control measures in science and industrial parks and aim to increase recycling and reuse of water. Some companies based in science parks are already preparing water control measures. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, on Tuesday began ordering small quantities of water by truck to supply some of its facilities in Taiwan. There will be no problem to reduce industrial water consumption by 11% in Hsinchu Science Industrial Park to achieve MOST’s goal of total quantity control, according to Fu Jin-men (), deputy director of the MOST’s Hsinchu Science Park office. However, with some companies having difficulty reducing their water consumption, they are likely to order water by truck to make up for the shortfall, Fu added. Currently, the daily industrial water consumption in the science park is 140,000 to 150,000 metric tons, with a water recycling rate of around 85%. Meanwhile, the Central Taiwan Science Park Office and the South Taiwan Science Park Office said they would also lead the science park and industrial zone enterprises under their jurisdiction to observe the rationing measure of the water. Wang Yi-feng (), deputy general manager of the Water Resources Agency (WRA), said that water savings can be achieved in industry by recycling wastewater for use in manufacturing and in installing mobile water treatment systems. WRA plans to activate six mobile water purification systems in Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli with the capacity to deliver 9,000 tonnes per day, Wang added. (By Liang Pei-chi, Su Szu-yun and Evelyn Kao) Enditem / AW

