Tesla wins as Cathie Wood, ARK adds $ 170 million in stock





Tesla Inc. (TSLA) – Get a report Wednesday, following reports that Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest funds bought more than $ 170 million in shares in the clean-energy automaker in yesterday’s $ 1 billion sale. Wood, who runs the $ 60 billion ARK Invest stable of exchange-traded funds, adds a stake in the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) – Get a report, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) – Get a report and the flagship innovation fund ARK (ARKK) – Get a report while Tesla fell to $ 619 per share on yesterday’s sale, the lowest since December 22. The moves come as ARK, one of the star players in last year’s tech stock ‘merger’, suffered its biggest two-day declines since September, causing an outflow of around 465 million dollars. dollars, according to Bloomberg data and reports. Tesla shares were marked 3.3% higher in pre-market trading on Wednesday to indicate an open bell price of $ 722.03, a move that still leaves the stock in negative territory for the ‘year. Tesla’s 13% drop during yesterday’s worst sales was triggered, at least in part, by the sharp drop in bitcoin prices, which fell below the $ 45,000 mark in volatile trading linked to the New York Attorney General’s decision to shut down state trading in Tether and the entire Bitfinex digital currency exchange. Tesla, which disclosed the $ 1.5 billion purchase of bitcoin earlier this month, is to be held as so-called “ intangible ” assets on its corporate balance sheet. This means that like the value of “goodwill”, it cannot be increased. However, it can be reduced when bitcoin prices fall, leaving Tesla’s share price at least in part tied to fluctuations in bitcoin. Short-selling interest in Tesla also remains robust, at $ 36.9 billion – 6.73% of the current float. Tesla shorts are, in fact, up $ 1.18 billion on the year, according to data from S3 Partners, with $ 1.08 billion of that gain coming from yesterday’s stock alone.







