Connect with us

Business

Hong Kong announces 30% tax hike on stock trading

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Hong Kong moved unexpectedly to raise taxes on stock exchanges by 30%, putting the brakes on the city’s stock operator as it reported record annual sales and profits.

A surge in trading and new listings has boosted Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., which has become the world’s largest exchange operator based on its own stock market valuation and the fourth by value of companies listed on its stock exchange.

The group’s rise also reflects the rise of Chinese financial markets to become among the largest and most important in the world after New York.

On Wednesday, however, the Hong Kong government messed up what should have been a victory round for the Hong Kong stock exchanges. The government appoints half of the company’s board of directors, including its chairman, and owns a stake in the company.

Paul Chan, the city’s financial secretary, has proposed raising the so-called stamp duty on shares to 0.13% from 0.1%, as part of Hong Kong’s annual budget. Hong Kong is reeling from the effects of the pandemic and previous social unrest, as its economy shrank a record 6.1% last year.

The impending tax hike hit Hong Kong Exchanges shares, even though it reported the equivalent of $ 1.48 billion in net profit for 2020, a 23% increase and its biggest result.

Shares of the company, which recently hit record highs, fell 12% before cutting some losses to sit 10.4% lower by mid-afternoon. The city’s Hang Seng benchmark, which recently hit its highest level since June 2018, fell 3.6%.

The tax increase is likely to hurt smaller brokerage houses and individual investors who make daily bets on stocks, said Christopher Cheung Wah-fung, CEO of Christfund Securities and a lawmaker who represents brokerage houses in Hong Kong.

Nonetheless, he said it likely won’t affect Hong Kong’s overall competitiveness, since the city does not impose capital gains taxes. “This is a way for the government to generate more immediate revenue amid rising trade volumes, as it has to offer more donations amid the economic downturn,” Cheung said.

Hong Kong stock exchanges said they were disappointed with the decision, but recognized that the levy would be a significant source of revenue for the government. “HKEX looks forward to continuing to work closely with all of its stakeholders to ensure the success, resilience, dynamism and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s financial markets,” said a spokesperson.

Mr. Chan, the finance secretary, said in his budget speech that the government has taken into account the impact on the market and the city’s international competitiveness, and will continue to develop the securities market.

Stock trading in Hong Kong recently exploded, hitting a new high on Monday, with the equivalent of $ 39 billion in motherboard shares changing hands.

Mainland Chinese investors helped boost activity, pumping money into Chinese stocks that are cheaper, or only available, in the offshore market. In January, those purchases through a trade link known as Stock Connect reached $ 40.1 billion, according to data provider Wind, the highest monthly total since the program began in 2014.

Write to Joanne Chiu at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: