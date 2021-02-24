Hong Kong announces 30% tax hike on stock trading

Hong Kong moved unexpectedly to raise taxes on stock exchanges by 30%, putting the brakes on the city’s stock operator as it reported record annual sales and profits.

A surge in trading and new listings has boosted Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., which has become the world’s largest exchange operator based on its own stock market valuation and the fourth by value of companies listed on its stock exchange.

The group’s rise also reflects the rise of Chinese financial markets to become among the largest and most important in the world after New York.

On Wednesday, however, the Hong Kong government messed up what should have been a victory round for the Hong Kong stock exchanges. The government appoints half of the company’s board of directors, including its chairman, and owns a stake in the company.

Paul Chan, the city’s financial secretary, has proposed raising the so-called stamp duty on shares to 0.13% from 0.1%, as part of Hong Kong’s annual budget. Hong Kong is reeling from the effects of the pandemic and previous social unrest, as its economy shrank a record 6.1% last year.

The impending tax hike hit Hong Kong Exchanges shares, even though it reported the equivalent of $ 1.48 billion in net profit for 2020, a 23% increase and its biggest result.

Shares of the company, which recently hit record highs, fell 12% before cutting some losses to sit 10.4% lower by mid-afternoon. The city’s Hang Seng benchmark, which recently hit its highest level since June 2018, fell 3.6%.

The tax increase is likely to hurt smaller brokerage houses and individual investors who make daily bets on stocks, said Christopher Cheung Wah-fung, CEO of Christfund Securities and a lawmaker who represents brokerage houses in Hong Kong.

Nonetheless, he said it likely won’t affect Hong Kong’s overall competitiveness, since the city does not impose capital gains taxes. “This is a way for the government to generate more immediate revenue amid rising trade volumes, as it has to offer more donations amid the economic downturn,” Cheung said.

Hong Kong stock exchanges said they were disappointed with the decision, but recognized that the levy would be a significant source of revenue for the government. “HKEX looks forward to continuing to work closely with all of its stakeholders to ensure the success, resilience, dynamism and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s financial markets,” said a spokesperson.

Mr. Chan, the finance secretary, said in his budget speech that the government has taken into account the impact on the market and the city’s international competitiveness, and will continue to develop the securities market.

Stock trading in Hong Kong recently exploded, hitting a new high on Monday, with the equivalent of $ 39 billion in motherboard shares changing hands.

Mainland Chinese investors helped boost activity, pumping money into Chinese stocks that are cheaper, or only available, in the offshore market. In January, those purchases through a trade link known as Stock Connect reached $ 40.1 billion, according to data provider Wind, the highest monthly total since the program began in 2014.

