Why the turnover of ESB was much lower than that of ESN, despite the cessation of exchanges
Stopovers are complicated business. Although it could be said that they are equal, since exchanges are essentially technology platforms, traders are badly hurt when such interruptions occur. Things have been slightly better in India since the days when the Securities and Exchange Board of India allowed interoperability between clearing houses.
With interoperability, intra-day positions taken on one exchange can potentially be corrected on another. This should have helped the ESB generate more volumes than normal due to the shutdown of operations on NSE for almost four hours. So how did BSE behave?
Adjusted for a one-time increase in turnover resulting from a global arrangement between two promoter entities of Bosch India Ltd, the turnover of the BSE spot market was approximately 11,300 crore Wednesday. This is much higher than his average daily turnover of 5,300 crore. It appears that some of the intraday spot market positions created on NSE have been corrected on the BSE platform.
But note that although NSE was closed longer than it was open on Wednesday, its turnover in the spot market was much higher at Rs45,800 crore. In the case of NSE, this was a sharp drop from its average daily turnover. On both exchanges, turnover fell to around two-thirds of the daily average.
Obviously, not everyone could move their trades to BSE. It’s understandable. On the one hand, part of the negotiation between the two exchanges is linked to arbitrage if a place is closed, naturally, this form of negotiation takes a second place. Another reason for the decline is that some institutional investors and brokers have invested in infrastructure that allows them to trade only on the NSE, since the exchange accounts for well over 90% of transactions in the spot market.
Also, as one market infrastructure expert puts it, NSE is seen as the place where price discovery occurs; when it is closed, at least some investors are likely to hold back from making trading decisions. “Indeed, while BSE has worked as a good alternative most of the time, price discovery has become wobbly in some cases. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services have inexplicably fallen nearly 10% at one point in time. , before bouncing back on BSE.
Stopping trading on NSE simply shows the benefit of having more than one exchange in India. This gives traders more options, ”says the founder of a proprietary trader firm.
