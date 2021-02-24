Interim report January 1 December 31, 2020 Stockholm Stock Exchange: BETCO





Regulatory notice no. 2 Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2020 Q4 revenue increased 88% to EUR 36,714 (Q4 2019: EUR 19,579 t). Organic growth is 32%. Revenue doubled compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Q4 EBITA before special items increased 92% to EUR 13,670 (Q4 2019: EUR 7,117). The group’s EBITA margin before special items is 37%. The EBITA margin was 52% in publishing and 13% in paid media. In the fourth quarter, significant costs were added in paid media to shift the business model towards revenue share and further market openings.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased 143% to 0.18 EUR / share (Q4 2019: 0.07 EUR / share)

Operating cash flow before exceptional items amounted to 10,148 tEUR (Q4 2019: 7,532 tEUR), an increase of 35%. The conversion to cash was 71%. At the end of the fourth quarter, capital reserves stood at 43 million euros, consisting of cash of 28 million euros and unused bank loans of 15 million euros.

New Filing Customers (NDCs) exceeded 153,000 in the quarter, representing growth of 30%.

Better Collective acquired the Atemi group for 44 million euros on October 1 and achieved a successful integration. Atemi Group is one of the largest global companies specializing in lead generation for iGaming via paid media and social media advertising. The acquisition is a major strategic step for Better Collective with significant synergistic opportunities. Financial highlights for 2020 Turnover increased by 35% to 91,186 tEUR (2019 financial year: 67,449 tEUR), with organic growth of 8%.

EBITA before special items increased by 34% to EUR 36,604 (2019 financial year: EUR 27,231). The EBITA margin before special items was 40%.

Operating cash flow before exceptional items amounted to 38,321 tEUR (2019 financial year: 26,585 tEUR), an increase of 44%. The conversion rate to cash before special items was 99%.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 46% to 0.47 EUR / share (2019: 0.32 EUR / share)

New Filing Customers (NDCs) exceeded 437,000 in 2020, as in 2019. Performance was maintained despite the cancellation and postponement of major sporting events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Better Collective made acquisitions of around 80 million euros:

In March 2020, Better Collective established a strong position in the esports betting market through the acquisition of HLTV.org ApS. The purchase price was agreed to be 34.5 million euros on a cashless and debt free basis.

In October 2020, the acquisition of The Atemi Group was finalized for 44 million euros.

In November 2020, the smaller acquisitions of Irishracing.com and Zagranie. com were completed for just over EUR 1m.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact since the latter part of the first quarter, as the pandemic has put an end to major sporting events and thus also online sports betting. The second quarter was the hardest hit until some of Europe’s major sports resumed in June. In Q3, sports calendars were further affected by modified and scaled-down tournament formats, while Q4 was largely back on track. Significant events after the end of the period January revenue reached 13 million euros, up 78% compared to 2020, including 16% organic growth. Organic growth was recorded despite a strong comparison to January 2020 and was partly driven by the US activity where total revenue in local currency almost doubled. In the turnover of the affiliate activity of sports betting and casinos, the growth exceeded 200%.

On January 1, 2021, Better Collective exercised its option to acquire an additional 70% of the shares of Mindway AI for a total price of EUR 2.3m (DKK 17m), bringing the stake to 90%. Mindway AI specializes in software solutions based on artificial intelligence and neuroscience to identify, prevent and intervene in risky and problematic gambling. 2021 financial targets

With the expiry of the 2018-2020 objectives and the implementation of sector reporting, the Board of Directors has set new objectives for the 2021 financial year: Revenue> 160mEUR, EBITDA> 50mEUR, Organic growth> 20%, Net interest-bearing debt / EBITDA <3.0. See page 13 of the report for more details. Conference call A conference call will take place today at 10:00 am CET by CEO Jesper Sgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will be webcast simultaneously, and the conference call and webcast provide an opportunity to ask questions. Enter details for participants: Confirmation code: 6573033

Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 56618467

UK: +44 (0) 8444819752 Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/msczk4rq Jesper Sgaard, CEO of Better Collective, commented: Looking back on an unusual year, I am happy to see that our company has shown resilience and I am proud that we have achieved an excellent performance. We entered 2021 in great shape and are well positioned for an eventful 2021 Contacts

CEO: Jesper Sgaard

Chief Financial Officer: Flemming Pedersen

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

email: [email protected] This information is information that Better Collective A / S is required to make public in accordance with the European regulation on market abuse. The information was submitted for publication, through the aforementioned contact person, on February 24, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CET. About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting advice, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collectives’ vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products includes betexpert.com, the trusted home of expert predictions and in-depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading competitive esports media and community. Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) and vegasinsider.com, one of the leading sources of sports betting information in the United States. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). BC_Q4_2020_Final_web_24.02.201

Q4 press release

