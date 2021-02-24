CVS will offer COVID-19 vaccines in PA: see details, locations





PENNSYLVANIA – CVS will now offer the COVID-19 vaccine at select locations in Pennsylvania, the company said on Wednesday. The vaccines, offered through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, are available to eligible populations at a handful of pharmacies in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, CVS stores in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania were added to the program. On February 12, the company rolled out the program to 11 states, including New Jersey, Maryland and New York. Appointments for the final allocation of around 570,000 doses will begin to be available for booking today, with injections starting the next day, CVS said Wednesday. Eligible people include people 65 years of age or older, healthcare workers, people with high-risk illnesses, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. As of Wednesday morning, only six CVS sites in Pennsylvania are participating, according to company information. These sites currently include Chambersburg, Enola, New Kensington, Reading, West Chester and York. However, all appointments are currently booked. A message on the company’s website read, “At this time, all appointments in Pennsylvania are booked. We will add more as they become available. Please try again later.” However, the website notes: “Availability can change quickly depending on demand.” You can find out more about the CVS locations and appointments available here. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccines is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks. According to the CDC, the program is being phased in depending on the vaccine supply available, with selected retail pharmacies providing the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people. As vaccine availability increases over time, the program will eventually expand to include all 40,000 and more pharmacies, the CDC said. According to CVS officials, comments about the vaccination process so far “have been overwhelmingly positive.” “We are also making significant progress in reaching vulnerable communities, which will continue to be a critical part of our immunization effort,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO of the company. RELATED: PA Launches Vaccine Eligibility Tool







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos