Interoil Q4 Interim Financial Report Oslo Stock Exchange: IOX

Oslo, February 24, 2021 Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is pleased to publish its Q4 2020 interim financial report. Highlights of the quarter Oil and gas markets continue to be affected by COVID-19. Oil and gas prices have shown some recovery in Q4 2020, but uncertainty remains high. Despite this difficult context, Interoil managed to reopen production to almost pre-pandemic levels while navigating difficult logistics.

Gross production increased 3% in Q4 2020 compared to Q3 2020 and 61% compared to the same period last year.

Interoils’ EBITDA in Q4 2020 was positive of $ 0.6 million, compared to $ 0.2 in Q3 2020 and positive of $ 0.9 in Q4 2019. The change is related to lower production, due to the slow resumption of the reopening of Mana wells in Q4 2020 after the sudden shutdown of production due to COVID-19.

The Vikingo field in Colombia suffered a small spill on October 30, following a ruptured inlet surface pump pipe. The break has been corrected and the restoration work is almost complete. The competent authorities have been informed.

In Colombia, the company has started preparations for drilling a commitment well on the Altair permit. In addition, affermage negotiations are underway for the LLA-47 license to support the financing of the drilling program.

Interoil continued its diligent and disciplined approach in its operations and in the management of its financial resources, reflecting market uncertainty and the strains of the pandemic. Subsequent event Since the end of December, several Puli C wells have been closed due to mechanical failure of equipment, reducing daily production with around 90 barrels of oil (bopd) and 220 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of gas. The company is preparing to mobilize the necessary equipment to put these wells back into service by Q2 2021. For more information, please see the attached Q4 2020 interim report. Please direct further questions to [email protected] + + + Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norway-based exploration and production company – listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with a focus on Latin America and Argentina. The company operates several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs around 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo. This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

