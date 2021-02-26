RBI Extends Application Deadline for Retail Payments

“Requests have been received from various stakeholders, including the Association of Indian Banks, to extend the deadline, taking into account the disruption and inconvenience associated with COVID-19. It has therefore decided to extend the deadline for filing the application until March 31, 2021, ”the central bank said in a press release.

Last year, the RBI released the framework for setting up a new umbrella entity (NUE) for various payment services. Currently, only the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), which is incorporated as a non-profit entity, supports various payment systems including RuPay, UPI and National Automated Clearing House, which manage interbank transfers.

The RBI’s move aims to develop a parallel network to NPCI, which can maintain interoperability with services such as UPI while fostering innovation and inclusion in the payments space.

Consortia of large corporations, banks and fintech companies are considering getting permission to create the apex that will rival government-owned NPCI.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank are seeking to apply for the license. Global companies such as Amazon and fintech companies such as SoHum, PayTM are also expected to join the race.

On Thursday, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank informed the exchanges that they had taken a stake of 9.99% each in Tata Group promoted Ferbine Private Ltd. Ferbine was incorporated on January 18, 2021 to apply for a license from RBI, the exchange notice mentioned.

The main business of the company would be to operate a pan-Indian umbrella entity for retail payment systems, as would be authorized / authorized by RBI, subject to the approval of the PUE application, ”he said. -he declares.

Economic Times had reported that the Finance Ministry is in the process of allowing SBI, Bank of Baroda, to apply for the NUE license, as this would result in joint ownership between NPCI and NUE.

NPCI is a non-profit organization and an initiative of the RBI and the Association of Indian Banks (IBA). SBI, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda hold a total stake of 24.2% in NPCI. The three process more than 50% of all digital transactions – those made by their own customers and also third-party networks such as UPI.

In August last year, the RBI unveiled the framework for setting up the umbrella entity. As per the guidelines, companies with at least three years of experience and net worth over Rs 500 crore will be eligible to create the umbrella entity which, among other things, will be authorized to set up, manage and operate new systems of payment in the retail space. comprising ATMs, white label outlets, Aadhaar based payment and transfer services

Unlike NPCI, NUE can be a for-profit entity. No promoter is allowed to invest more than 40% in the capital of NUE, in accordance with the guidelines of the RBI. The promoter’s stake can be diluted to a minimum of 25% after five years from the start of the activities of the umbrella entity. The NUE is also expected to maintain a minimum net worth of Rs300 crore at all times.