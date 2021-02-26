India’s GDP grew 0.4% in the third quarter, full-year estimates revised to -8% from -7.7%





Indias Growth in gross domestic product the rate for the third quarter (October-December) stood at 0.4%, according to government data on Friday. With this, the economy returned to the territory of positive growth after contracting for two successive quarters. However, the government has revised the second estimate advanced for the full fiscal year 2020-2021 to project a steeper drop of 8%, from the 7.7% contraction it had forecast in the first. estimate advanced in January. In addition, the contractions of the first two quarters of this fiscal year also underwent negative revisions. The 23.9% contraction in the first quarter (April-June) was revised to -24.4%, while the 7.5% drop in the second quarter was revised to -8%, the data showed. As for sectors, electricity, gas and water supply recorded the highest growth rate in the third quarter at 7.3%, compared to 2.3% in the last quarter. Construction, which is a labor-intensive sector that generates jobs, grew 6.2%, down from a contraction of 7.2% in the last quarter. Agriculture grew 3.9%, compared to 3% in the second quarter. However, three sectors of mining, hospitality, transport and communication and public administration also remained in negative growth territory during this quarter. Third quarter GDP growth figure is higher the Reserve Bank of India estimates, which last month forecast the economy to grow 0.1% over the three-month period. However, market analysts had predicted a stronger show with ICRA Ltd and HDFC Bank projecting a growth rate of 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively, according to mint. The State Bank of India had forecast growth of 0.3%, according to PTI. Meanwhile, the stock markets experienced a massive collapse ahead of the release of the GDP figures. The 30-stock Sensex BSE slipped 1,939.32 points (-3.80%) to close at 49,099.99, while the larger 50-stock NSE Nifty lost 568.20 points to close at 14,529 , 15. Growth in the basic sector is also turning positive The output of eight basic infrastructure sectors rose 0.1% in January, marking the first positive growth in 11 months, another set of data released by the government on Friday showed. Growth in the basic sector fell 1.3% in December. For April-January 2020, production of the basic sector, on a cumulative basis, fell 8.8% compared to growth of 0.8% in the same period a year earlier, the data showed. Production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refining products and cement contracted in January, while fertilizers, steel and electricity rose 2.7% respectively, 2. 6% and 5.1%.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos