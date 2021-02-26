Births fell 13% in January 2021





Nurses take care of a newborn baby, during the Covid-19 pandemic, new coronavirus in the maternity ward of the … [+] Paris Deaconess Hospital, November 17, 2020 (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

When the French government declared a national lockdown in March 2020, many observers questioned whether the result would be a baby boom as adults tried to find creative ways to spend time together. Nine months later, it looks like the containment to-do list for French adults didn’t include being busy. According to INSEE, the French national statistical agency, around 53,900 babies were born in January. This is down 13% compared to January 2020, according to the INSEE report of February 25. INSEE has pointed the finger at the pandemic and is locking itself up as the culprits of this loss of libido, according to The World. This follows a 7% drop in births in December 2020, which would have covered the first 2 weeks of childbirth in spring 2020. Le Monde quotes Isabelle Robert-Bobe, researcher at INSEE, saying that the drop in births last month was the strongest since the end of the post-war baby boom in 1975. This INSEE chart shows the sharp drop in births in January 2021 in France. INSEE

While it may have come as a surprise to romantics, experts had predicted the decline noting that it was common for any period of prolonged crisis. Anxiety, uncertainty, and health fears aren’t the greatest aphrodisiacs and instead cause many expectant parents to postpone their babymaking plans. In addition, there are some practical considerations. For those who need additional assistance in conceiving babies, these reproductive services have been closed during the lockdown. The question now is how long the drop in the birth rate lasts as the pandemic continues and France is forced to adjust its containment and curfew rules. Researchers don’t think the lower rate is permanent, but it remains to be seen whether the country will experience an increase in births once the pandemic is over and the economy begins to recover.

