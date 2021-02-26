Personal income jumps 10% in January thanks to stimulus, but inflation remains under control

A new round of government stimulus checks brought personal income to its biggest monthly gain since April 2020, though inflation remained tame, the Commerce Department reported on Friday.

Personal income jumped 10% after rising 0.6% in December. This was even higher than the Dow Jones’ estimate of 9.5%.

The payoff came from issuing $ 600 stimulus payments that Congress approved for millions of Americans, as well as improved unemployment benefits. Consumers took those checks and spent them quickly, pushing retail sales up and overall spending up 2.4% for the month, a touch below the estimate of 2.5%.

The slightly weaker than expected spending data came against a backdrop of the personal savings rate falling to 20.5%, or $ 3.93 trillion. It was the highest level since May 2020.

However, all of this spending has failed to alleviate inflationary pressures.

The personal consumption expenditure price index, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, rose 0.3% for the month, slightly ahead of the expected 0.2%, but did not rose only 1.5% year-over-year, matching Dow Jones estimates. This number was the same for the headline rate and the base rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices.

In September, the Fed even adopted an official policy in which it would allow inflation to rise above 2% for a period before raising rates.

However, pressures from the pandemic have contributed to a general disinflationary environment that has led policymakers to say they will likely be on hold for years.

