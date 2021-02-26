Cyber ​​attack on universal healthcare in September cost healthcare system $ 67 million last year





Universal Health Services finished last year with a profit of $ 308.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, he reported in its latest quarterly results. The King of Prussia, Pa.-Based healthcare giant said earnings of $ 3.06 per diluted share were up from $ 254.2 million, or $ 2.79 per share, as of fourth quarter of 2019. These revenues came from sales of $ 3.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 6.6% from $ 2.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 . The healthcare system's fourth quarter results included a favorable impact of about $ 151.4 million, or $ 1.76 per diluted share, of a federal relief grant of about $ 200 million.

The real return on investment of healthcare analytics Tuesday April 6 | 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT With the unpredictability of healthcare today, organizations are focusing more on analytics to make more data-driven decisions. Join us for a panel discussion where thought leaders will discuss how they are maximizing their investments in analytics. RELATED: Universal Health Services Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $ 241.2 Million However, they also included a hit of $ 42.1 million, or 49 cents per diluted share, in the fourth quarter, resulting from costs associated with a massive computer breach in September. The attack forced UHS to suspend access to all computer applications related to its operations in the United States, as it carried out on backup processes, including offline documentation. Certain patient activities, including including ambulance traffic and elective procedures at acute care hospitals, were diverted to competing facilities, officials said. mentionned. They also incurred a “significant additional expenditure of manpower, both internal and external, to restore information technology operations” as quickly as possible. Some administrative functions such as coding and invoicing were postponed to December 2020 which had a negative impact on operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2020. In total, the healthcare system said the breach cost around $ 67 million pre-tax in 2020, mostly in the form of lost operating profit due to declining patient activity as well as increased revenue reserves associated with late invoicing. “Immediately after the incident, we worked diligently with our IT security partners to restore our IT infrastructure and business operations as quickly as possible,” officials said in a statement. “At the same time, we began to investigate the nature and potential impact of the security incident and engaged third-party information technology and forensics vendors to assist us. No evidence of unauthorized access, copying or misuse of patient or employee data has been identified to date. “ UHS officials said they believe they are entitled to recoup the majority of the financial impact from the cyber attack through their commercial insurance coverage. UHS reported earnings of $ 944 million, or $ 10.99 per diluted share, for the year ending Dec.31, compared to $ 814.9 million, or $ 9.13 per share, in 2019. That accounted for revenue of $ 11.6 billion in 2020, up 1.6% from $ 11.4 billion. for the whole year 2019. Healthcare system to hold call on fourth quarter and year-end results Friday at 9 a.m.ET.

