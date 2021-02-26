Is it time to add Tesla to your portfolio?

There is no doubt about it: You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the hottest properties on the stock market, and investors love it. The stock rose 695% in 2020, making many long-term holders very wealthy in the process.

But 2021 told a different story. In recent days, Tesla has seen a massive pullback and at one point on Tuesday it was down 13%. Even though tech stocks, in general, were selling, the company’s drop was much steeper – a definite bearish sign. But during the massive fall, Cathie Wood, an angry Tesla bull, bought an additional $ 120 million in stock for her ETF Ark Innovation – and this already represented 10% of his fund.

Long-term investors know that buying a stock during a trough is a great way to start or add to a position in a company, and Tesla’s recent share price reduction makes that interim. Now is the time for stock-drooling investors to jump in and grab a bite?

Tesla’s outlook

From a business perspective, the future is definitely bright. Management believes it can increase shipments year on year at a rate of 50% and may see annual growth of 50% for many years to come as profitability will continue to improve.

Tesla failed to deliver the 500 vehicles promised in 2020, but it was still very impressive given the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. And that’s the peak of having five consecutive profitable quarters.

There are so many reasons to believe in Tesla. It is the leading player in the global electric vehicle (EV) market (where all the major car manufacturers are currently playing a catch-up) and a major player in the autonomous carpooling market. He even took a stand in the cryptocurrency market by investing $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

And of course, six months ago, Tesla did a 5-to-1 stock split, which made it more affordable for ordinary investors to buy stocks. If you want to buy some, it’s not hard to see why.

Safe ways to invest in Tesla now

All of these facts will likely serve to sharpen you even more if you are considering taking a stand. If this is what you would like to do, there are a few ways to do it without risking your money too much. After all, Tesla’s share price comes at a price of perfection – everything has to go according to plan to justify its nosebleed valuation, and if something doesn’t go right (which is more than likely somewhere along the way), the action could take a huge hit and come back down from the stratosphere.

The first option is to build your position slowly. Identify how much you want to invest, then plan how you will buy your stocks. One way is to divide it into three parts and establish a period during which you will be shopping. For example, if you want to invest $ 15,000, you can consider buying Tesla for $ 5,000 every three months. This will allow you to take advantage of lower prices, should they occur. And if they keep going up, your progressive purchases will be on average, so some of your stocks will be bought for less.

Integrate it into a diversified portfolio

If you manage your portfolio on your own, you want to have a variety of different asset classes and industries available to minimize your risk. Do you have a percentage of your portfolio dedicated to high growth, high risk opportunities? Then you can use that money to buy Tesla shares. You can afford to take this risk because, as part of a well-balanced portfolio, it won’t be devastating if the stock doesn’t perform as well as expected.

On the flip side, if the stock continues to skyrocket, it will simply become a bigger part of your portfolio, and the only problem you will face is figuring out how to rebalance because you are making so much money with that. -this. investment. It’s not a bad problem to have.

Just a little nibble

Finally, if you really want to get in on the action but are scared, there’s no reason you can’t buy a small amount of Tesla shares. Determine how much you want to spend and buy as many stocks as you can. Since most brokers now allow clients to buy fractions of shares, you can buy as much as your dollar amount allows, even if they are not whole shares.

Once you follow the title, you will know when it is diving and you can take advantage of the opportunities to nibble even more. Of course, it’s important to watch the news and make sure the business is performing as expected – but if it doesn’t and the stock goes down, your small ownership position won’t negatively overwhelm the market. return on your investments.

Tesla is a remarkable company with a unique leader in Elon Musk. If you have the stomach to handle the fluctuations in stocks, you will likely receive a nice payoff – as long as you have a long-term horizon. Buying stocks as part of a balanced portfolio means that you don’t risk getting too burnt if stock prices crater. But if you have the appetite and the courage to invest in a revolutionary business, enjoy the meal. It certainly has the potential to turn into a profit festival one day.