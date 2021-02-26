Global equities fell, but bond rout could ease

Text size





Stocks fell on Friday morning, resuming their declines after large losses on Thursday.

In the morning trading, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



was down 420 points, or 1.3%. The



S&P 500



was down 0.8% and the



Nasdaq composite



was down 0.6%.

Despite the relative strength of tech, some riskier corners of the stock market were lagging behind as energy stocks fell nearly 5%. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.51%; it briefly exceeded 1.6% on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data, before closing at 1.52%. The benchmark return started the year at 0.93%.

Economic data released on Friday also shed further light on the pace of the US recovery. Inflation data was largely in line with expectations, with a closely watched gauge of consumer prices up 1.5% in January from a year earlier. Personal spending rose 10% from a year ago, supported by stimulus and reinstated unemployment benefits.

This not only creates a strong dynamic of consumption [the first quarter], it also shows a very high propensity to spend stimulus payments, the Jefferies economists wrote in a February 26 memo. This bodes well for March, when the next round of stimulus is expected to hit bank accounts.

The losses were significant in Asia, where the



Nikkei Index 225



closed nearly 4% for the biggest one-day loss since April 2020, according to FactSet. Hong Kong



Hang Seng



fell 3.6%, while in Europe losses were



Stoxx Europe 600,



which fell 1.6%.

Around the world, central banks seem to be paying attention to the threat of rising bond yields. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kurodas has said stable and low rates are needed as the country’s recovery remains uncertain, Reuters reported. Australia’s central bank also made an unplanned offer to buy three-year government bonds as yields exceeded their target.

At the same time, Isabel Schnabel, member of the board of directors of the European Central Bank, said that too much rise in long-term real rates could threaten the recovery of the regions and create the need for a policy aimed at increase his level of support. She made the comments in prepared remarks for a virtual conference on Friday.

It looks like wiping out safe positions, and ultimately the market will continue to test the federal government’s resolve to keep a cover on rates. We were in a precarious situation where any further easing could be misinterpreted as the Fed’s loss of confidence in its own ability to control the market, which would strengthen itself, said Stephen Innes, chief strategist of the global markets at Axi, in a note.

Investors will look for this weekend



Berkshire Hathaways



(ticker: BRKA) results, which will be released on Saturday, as well as Warren Buffetts’ highly anticipated shareholder letter and the company’s annual report.

Airbnb



(ABNB) rose 3.7% after the company posted revenue of $ 859 million, beating expectations of $ 748 million. The company lost $ 11.24 per share.

Beyond meat



Shares (BYND) rose 1.5% even as the company said it lost 34 cents per share in the last quarter, worse than the expected loss of 13 cents, on revenue of 102 million. dollars, which just missed expectations of $ 103 million.

Salesforce



(CRM) fell 4.6% after the company said it earned $ 1.04 a share, better than the expected 75 cents, on revenue of $ 5.82 billion, which topped the expectations of 5.68 billion dollars.

Etsy



(ETSY) rose 7.4% after the e-commerce company shamed its quarterly estimates. The company earned $ 1.08 per share, better than the expected 59 cents. Revenue was $ 617 million, more than expected by $ 516 million.

Monster drink



(MNST) Stocks rose 1.9% after Evercore improved the stock outperforming compared to online.

