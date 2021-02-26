Business
Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy, on the company’s growth after Covid
CEO of Etsy Josh silverman told CNBC on Friday that no one knew what was going to happen with the coronavirus pandemic this year, but he is hopeful that the company “gets ahead of e-commerce overall.”
“None of us have a crystal ball,” Silverman said on “Squawk Box,” a day after the online marketplace reported much better than expected earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter.
Etsy has been a big beneficiary of the stay-at-home economy during Covid.
“If I look at 2020, e-commerce has grown at an insane rate. E-commerce has grown over 40% year over year, and yet Etsy has grown 2.5 times the rate of e-commerce “, did he declare.
“I don’t know what e-commerce is going to do in 2021,” he admitted, but added: “I hope and believe that Etsy will be able to continue to lead e-commerce as a whole. . “
Etsy’s revenue for the full year 2020 totaled $ 1.73 billion, up 111% year-over-year, while net profit increased 264% to 349 million dollars. Gross sales of merchandise in the market for the company known for its independent artisans who offer a range of products increased to $ 10.28 billion last year. This is an increase from $ 4.97 billion in 2019.
The company declined to release forecasts for the full year due to the pandemic, offering them on a quarterly basis instead. For the current first quarter, Etsy said it forecasts revenue of between $ 513 million and $ 536 million, much better than the $ 383 million Wall Street anticipated.
In a post-earnings conference call Thursday, Silverman told analysts that Etsyroughly had met its 2023 business goals three years ahead of schedule, after the pandemic accelerated adoption of online shopping and sparked demand for product categories that are essentially new to its market, such as face masks.
Silverman told CNBC that, considering Etsy’s post-Covid stance, he sees two competing forces. On the plus side, he said millions of people who typically shop in physical stores before the pandemic have started shopping for products online. On the flip side, he said retail will account for a smaller portion of consumer spending as a full economic reopening occurs and more people return to eat out and travel.
“What I don’t know and what I don’t know is what will happen to consumer spending overall as the restrictions ease,” Silverman said. “What I do know is that if you look at the long term, if you look at 2022 and 2023 and beyond, e-commerce is bigger and stronger, and we will be stronger and stronger, I believe. , Consequently.”
Etsy’s shares rose about 9% shortly after opening on Friday. The company’s shares have climbed nearly 300% in the past 12 months.
